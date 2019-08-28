ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “The Nightingale”, 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Thursday: “Luce”, 6:30 and 9 p.m. 2, 4:15, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, 2, 4:15 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 and 9: p.m. Monday-Wednesday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) TCM presents “Lawrence of Arabia”, 1 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday. $6.75.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “A Bigger Splash (1973)”, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Sunday; “Paris Is Burning”, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8:40 p.m. Sunday; 2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, 9:10 p.m. Friday, 7:10 p.m. Saturday; “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome”, 9:10 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; “Casual Water”, 4 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Outdoor Movie Night: (Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg; 330-865-8065, www.summitmetroparks.org) “Ice Age”, 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Free.