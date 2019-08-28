A bottle of the 2018 Galerna garnacha will only set you back a 10 spot. Once you get past the eye-catching label, you'll find the juice inside to be quite delicious.

The wine-speak terms, "you might want to decant," and "soft finish," are unbecoming of a $9.99 wine, but that's what kept dancing in my noodle.

My taste buds went wild after a warm-up act of Carmona olives from Krieger's Market and a few nibbles of Marcona almonds. However, it was a pairing of grilled chorizo from Kirbie's Meats, and a side of smashed potatoes, that stole the show. The abounding red berry flavors worked well with the spicy chorizo. This organic wine from Spain gets better with every sip.

Wine shop favorite Charlie Chambless is back at Kirbie's Meats & Catering. He will be pouring the Galerna garnacha from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for 50 cents per taste.

You can also buy this wine at Mustard Seed Market Montrose and Highland Square, Acme 1 and Acme Montrose, Heinen's Brecksville and Hudson, Miles Market Solon. One Red Door Hudson, and Crave serve it by the glass.

— Phil Masturzo