Paws and Prayers Adoption Event: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus, 790 Arlington Ridge, Unit 303, Green. www.pawsandprayers.org.

Mercy’s Door Pet Rescue Adoption Event: 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Main Street Wadsworth Farmers Market, the Village of St. Edward at Wadsworth, 880 Main St. www.mercysdoorpetrescue.org/events.html.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Adopt Them: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Melanie Lake, 2881 Canton Road, Uniontown. Pet rescue craft/vendor fair hosted by WolfSpirits Rescue and Melanie Lake. Admission: $6, free for children 12 and under. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/576781866122142/.

One of a Kind Pet Rescue Vaccine Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at One of a Kind Pets Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron. Rabies or other vaccines, heartworm test/medication, dewormer, microchipping and more. No appointment necessary; doors close at 1 p.m. but all those in line will be seen. For prices, go to www.oneofakindpets.com/site/our-clinic/clinic-costs/.