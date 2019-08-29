HOT TICKET

Los Lobos



Where/When: E.J. Thomas Hall, 8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $45-$55, www.ticketmaster.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Don't Let Go"

2. "One Child Nation"

3. "After the Wedding"

4. "Bennett's War"

5. "Santa Girl"

QUICK TAKE

Forgery foibles

True story: Melissa McCarthy was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her portrayal of real-life author Lee Israel in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" The movie comes to HBO on Saturday.

Parker wannabe: Israel was an established writer in New York who had fallen on hard times. After selling some legitimate celebrity letters to pay the bills, she cooked up an elaborate collectibles-forgery scheme, faking letters from Dorothy Parker and others, and sold them to bookshops, antique dealers and collectors.

Desperate woman: Israel is a prickly sad sack, who enlists the help of Jack Hock (Richard E. Grant, also Oscar-nominated), and then manages to alienate everyone in her life. McCarthy disappears into her role as Israel descends further into desperation and deception.

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Angel Has Fallen," $21.2 (new)

2. "Good Boys," $11.7 ($42 total)

3. "Overcomer," $8.2 (new)

4. "The Lion King," $8.1 ($510.6)

5. "Fast & Furious Presents: "Hobbs & Shaw," $8 ($147.7)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance"

Once upon a time (in 1982), Jim Henson and Frank Oz teamed up to create the beloved "The Dark Crystal," an adventure saga about odd creatures on a distant planet. On Friday, 37 years after the film, we return to the world of Thra (with Gelflings and Skeksis) when Netflix debuts a 10-episode prequel series. The voice cast includes Awkwafina, Simon Pegg and Helena Bonham Carter.





NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Workin' Moms: Season 3"

2. "Kardec"

3. "Styling Hollywood" (Friday)

4. "Carole & Tuesday" (Friday)

5. "The A List" (Friday)





ON THE COVER

Patrick Carney, left, and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys (performing in 2012), return to touring this fall and will play in Cleveland on Sept. 30. [Evan Agostini/Invision/AP file photo]