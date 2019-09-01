Magic City Kiwanis “Year End” Golf Outing: Friday at Barberton Brookside Country Club, 3727 Golf Course Drive, Norton. Registration at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. $95 per golfer. For more information, call Denny Liddle at 330-687-7645.

American Heart Association Heart Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday at Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Opening ceremonies will take place at 9:10 a.m. with the Heart Walk kicking off at 9:30 a.m. For more information, go to www2.heart.org/site/TR?fr_id=4235&pg=entry.

Hospice of Western Reserve Warehouse Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hospice of the Western Reserve Headquarters, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland. Gently used home furnishings, accents and accessory pieces will be available. For more information, go to www.hospicewr.org/cleveland-resale-shop.

Golf Outing to Benefit Barberton Safety Service Fund: Saturday at the Lyons Den Golf Course, 6347 Manchester Ave. NW, Canal Fulton. 7 a.m. registration with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. $80 per golfer. For more information, call Dan Sanchez at 330-753-8494 or 234-303-8697.

Run the World 5K: 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The start and finish line will be at Risman Plaza at Kent State University. A fundraiser for education abroad scholarships. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/RunTheWorld/run-world-kent.

Mantua Potato Stomp: Saturday at Crestwood High School, 10919 State Route 44, Mantua. 7:30 a.m. registration. Start times: 1 mile at 8:30 a.m.; 4 and 9 mile at 9 a.m. Advance registration: 1 mile $8, 4 mile $17, and 9 mile $22; race day registration, $10, $20 and $25. For more information, go to https://mantuapotatostomp.com/.

Summit County Children Services Women’s Auxiliary Board Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fairlawn Community Center, 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn. For more information, call 330-379-1994 or email sdeluca@summitkids.org.

Friends of MCDL UnRun Fundraiser: Saturday. Start location: 1 p.m. at Sully’s or 3 p.m. at Lager Heads in Medina. All proceeds will help support the library's Summer Reading Game. This is an adults-only (age 21+) event. $40. For more information, go to www.friendsofmcdl.info/2019unrun.html.

Camp Tuscazoar Pig Roast Fundraiser: 3-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Camp Tuscazoar, 6066 Boy Scout Road NE, Dover. For tickets, call 330-493-1386 or 330-859-2288. Tickets are $15 and $5 at the gates.

Molto Bella Auto Show Dinner: 6 p.m. Saturday at Todaro’s Party Center, 1820 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron. $90 per person. Proceeds benefit the Kidney Foundation of Summit County. For more information, call Carolyn at 330-864-1236.

Family Promise of Summit County Box City: 6 p.m. Saturday at Firestone Stadium, 1575 Firestone Parkway, Akron. Featuring the Buck Naked Band. All proceeds benefit homeless children. $5 in advance, $10 day of show. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/box-city-featuring-the-buck-naked-band-tickets-61600912989.

Molto Bella Auto Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. $11 members, $5 youth; $14 non-members, $6 youth. www.stanhywet.org.

Cheers: A Magical Wine Tasting: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Galaxy Restaurant, 201 Park Center Drive, Wadsworth. $40 per person. A benefit for Magical Theatre Company. Reservations due by Sept. 10. Call 330-848-3708.



Send information about social and charity events to The Scene, Akron Beacon Journal, P.O. Box 640, Akron, OH 44309. Or e-mail bjnews@thebeaconjournal.com with ''The Scene'' in the subject line. Event notices should be sent at least two weeks in advance. Merits of all organizations have not been investigated by the Beacon Journal, so potential donors should verify the worthiness of a cause before committing.