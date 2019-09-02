ART EXHIBITS

Dread & Delight: Through Sept. 22 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, Joe Vitone: Family Records, through Oct. 27; Mernet Larsen: The Ordinary, Reoriented through Saturday. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

Fused: Garden Gallery of Art & Metal: Through Sept. 29 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. www.stanhywet.org.

Floral & Landscape Exhibition & Art Sale: Through Sept. 19 at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

Ohio Quilts: Through April 12, 2020, at the Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. 330-672-3450 or www.kent.edu/museum.

Kent State Glass@50: Reception from 5-7 p.m Friday. Exhibit runs through Oct. 4 in the CVA Gallery at the Kent State Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive. Kent. www.kent.edu/art/.

Emerging Glass: Reception from 5-7 p.m Friday. Exhibit runs through Oct. 4 in the Payto Gallery at the Kent State Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive. Kent. www.kent.edu/art/.

Tim Stover: Linear Integration: Reception from 5-7 p.m Friday. Exhibit runs through Oct. 5 at the KSU Downtown Gallery, 141 E. Main St., Kent. www.kent.edu/art/.

Evolution of the Football Jersey: Through January 12, 2020 in the Paul Brown Museum at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Also, 125 Years of the Greatest Football Rivalry in High School Football, through January, 2020. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

A Heritage of Harvest: The industry of Agriculture: Through Oct. 13 in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Picturing Light: The Paintings of Richard Vaux: Through Oct. 6 in Studio M at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. www.massillonmuseum.org.

Photography by Supporters of Relay for Life: Opening reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit runs through Sept. 29 in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. www.massillonmuseum.org.

Cleveland Photographic Society: HOPE For The Future: Through Sept. 30 at Medina United Church of Christ, Congregational, 217 E. Liberty St., Medina. www.clevelandphoto.org.

I Sing The Body: Through Sept. 29 at the Transformer Station, 1460 W. 29th St., Cleveland. https://transformerstation.org/.