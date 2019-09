CLASSICAL

PANdemonium4 Flutes: 3 p.m. Sunday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.

Music From the Western Reserve: 5 p.m. Sunday, Christ Episcopal Church, 21 Aurora St., Hudson. Carl Topilow, clarinet. Program to be announced. $20. For tickets, go to www.mftwr.org.