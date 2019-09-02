ETC

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Falls Travel Club: 1 p.m. Thursday at Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. For more information, call 330-971-8425.

Teen Madden Madness Tournament: 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Rodman Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. “Madden 20” single elimination tournament, 3 minute quarters and random teams. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 214.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

The Career Path Less Taken with Ideastream: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. This program travels across Ohio to explore new ways of thinking about education and the world of work. 330-928-2117.

Mommy and Me Class: 10:15-10:45 a.m. Fridays through Sept. 27 at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Special movement class for parents and their little ones. For fee information and to preregister, call 330-971-8225 or 330-971-8425.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Author Visit: Tim Estes: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road. Tim Estes will speak about his new children’s book, “Timothy the Duck”. 330-896-9074.

Karate Kids Free Trail Day: 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the Natatorium, 2345 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls. The Karate staff will be on hand at the Open House to answer any questions.

Do The Mu! - Celebrate Paul Brown’s Birthday: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Instructor Diane Boslett will work with those wanting to make a personalized football craft. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or go to www.massillonmuseum.org.

Book Signing with Michael K. Smith: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Learned Owl Book Shop, 204 N. Main St., Hudson. Garrettsville. Michael K. Smith will sign copies of his book, “The Thin Gray Line”.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Downtown Akron Art Walk: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, various venues and restaurants in downtown Akron. Featuring local art, live music and fun for all ages.

Brew at the Akron Zoo: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. Featuring 18 breweries and three food trucks. Tickets include eight tastings and a souvenir glass. Tickets are $27 for Akron Zoo members, $33 for non-members; designated driver tickets are $16 for members and $22 for non-members. Ages 21 and over. For tickets, go to www.akronzoo.org.

The Electric Pressure Cooker Cabaret: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Center, 118 W. Market St., Akron. An open mic for performing artists with Emcee Mopi Dykk. $5 suggested donation. To pre-register for mic time, call 330-612-3090 or go to www.epcooker.com.

The Cleveland Museum of Art Second Sundays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd. Family-friendly activities such as art-making, storytelling, scavenger hunts and movement-based gallery talks. 888-262-0033 or www.clevelandart.org.

City Stroll in Downtown Massillon: 2 p.m. Sunday starting outside the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. A guided downtown walking tour with Mandy Altimus Stahl. $7. For more information, call 330-704-7631 or go to www.facebook.com/margyvogtvisionsllc.

The Scottish American Society: 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Main branch, 60 S. Main St., Akron. Bob Morehead will speak on the Battle of Flodden. For more information, call Jim or Margaret Frost at 330-903-4573 or Dave or Dianne Allison at 330-923-8331 or 330-571-3947.

FolkNite: 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday at the Peninsula Art Academy, 1600 Mill St. W., Peninsula. Acoustic open jam with Greg Canda. 330-657-2248.

Canton Symphony Orchestra ConverZations Series presents Yaron Kohlberg: Noon Monday at Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St. Nw, Canton. Yaron Kohlberg will discuss the challenges of introducing classical music to younger generations and his role in expanding audiences as the executive director of an International Arts Organization. For more information, call 330-452-2094 or go to www.cantonsymphony.org.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

Youth Pottery Classes for Fall: 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24 at Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Pre-registration required. To register and for fee information, call 330-971-8425, 330-971-8225 or go to www.cityofcf.com/parksandrec.

Pay it Forward, Become a Volunteer Guardian: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Discover how to become a trained, Court appointed volunteer guardian for those who do not have family and friends who can help them. Registration requested, call 330-928-2117.

Author Visit with Terry Pluto: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rodman Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. Terry Pluto will discuss his books. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 107.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

Chair Yoga with Colleen Hohl: noon Wednesday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road. Learn to improve your flexibility by participating in a chair yoga class. 330-896-9074.

Health & Wellness Apps: 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Learn about some of the best new health and wellness apps for nutrition, fitness, medical information, personal care and more. Registration requested, call 330-928-2117.

A New Beginning - Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, 330-745-6239.

An Evening with Bestselling Author D.M. Pulley: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. D.M. Pulley will discuss her latest novel, “No One’s Home”. Free. To register, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.