JAZZ

AlbaTrio: 8 p.m. Thursday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $10. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Rory Block: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.

Eric Everett Jazz presents “Ladies of the Torch”: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Max Byers: Maiden Voyage - Jazz Standards and Improvisation: 2 p.m. Sunday, Wadsworth Public Library, 132 Broad St. Maxwell Byers will showcase music by Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington and other jazz greats. Free. Reservations recommended, call 330-722-2541 or email tsigel@ormaco.org.

DanJo Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., Kent. 330-968-4603 or http://venicekent.com.

“BLU-esday Tuesday” Blues Jam: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Jackie Warren: 7 p.m. Wednesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.