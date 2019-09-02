NIGHTSPOTS

Akron

8 Point Bistro: Russell Thompson plays at 8 Friday at 1994 Brittain Road.

Barmacy Bar & Grill: Open jam at 7:30 Thursday at 804 W. Market St.

Eagles No. 555: Bud Grabbe and the Roadrunners jam session at 7:30 Tuesday at 89 E. Waterloo Road.

Ingy’s Piano Bar at Tear-Ez: Audience participation at 6 Sunday at 358 S. Main St.

Kevin O’Bryan’s Irish Pub: John Gall plays at 8 Saturday at 1537 S. Main St.

New Era Restaurant: Gary Parker Band, 7 Monday at 10 Massillon Road.

North

Beau’s Lounge at the Sheraton Suites: The Gene Fiocca Band plays at 7 Friday; Little Steve’o Duo at 7 Saturday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

West

The Houston Pub: Tom Ball open mic at 6:30 Tuesday at 3069 Houston Road, Norton.

Cleveland Area

Wilbert's Food & Music: Amanda Fish Band plays at 8 Friday; The Crooked River Band at 8:30 Saturday at 812 Huron Road East, Cleveland.