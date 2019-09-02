Fisher’ Food, North Canton: Mediterranean Vegetarian, with Tim McCoy, 6 p.m. Wednesday. $55; Squash Your Fears, with William Davis, 6 p.m. Sept. 12. $55; New Mexican Chilies, with Kate Csepegi, 6 p.m. Sept. 19. $55; Cooking Together: Autumn in New England, with Tim McCoy, 6 p.m. Sept. 23. $65. 440-729-1110, www.lpscinc.com.

Linda’s Kitchen, Tallmadge: Pie Class 2019, 6 p.m. Sept. 17. $40. 330-630-8117 or www.lindaskitcheninc.com.

Western Reserve School of Cooking, Hudson: Knife Skills, with Catherine St. John, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. $75; Culinary Building Blocks, with Catherine St. John, 4-9 p.m. Sept. 11-13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14-15. $750; Keys to the Kitchen – Inside the Mind of a Chef “The Set Up”, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $60; Baking with Anna Weisend – French Macarons, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $75; Pasta Workshop, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $75; Bread with Kathy Lehr – French Bread, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $80; Young Chefs Boot Camp – Knife Skills, with Catherine St. John, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22. $55; Keys to the Kitchen – French Sauces Redefined, with Catherine St. John, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23. $60. www.wrsoc.com.