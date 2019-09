THURSDAY

Ira Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Sue Donahue. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Veterans Community Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 1714 Schneider St. NE, Canton. Hike leader Lola Bender. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Jackson Community Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will walk 4 or 5 laps at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 7660 Fulton Drive NW, Massillon. Hike leader Patty Sheppard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Everett Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 6 Meet at 2370 Everett Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Ira Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Dean Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Canal Fulton Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 125 Tuscarawas Ave., Canal Fulton. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Camp Tuscazoar Pig Roast Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 1 p.m. Meet at 6066 Boy Scout Road NE, Dover. Hike leader Denver Fitzgerald. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Bridgeport Quarry Trailhead Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 3455 Erie Ave. NW, Massillon. Hike leader Kathy Dimos. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

H&B at Young Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 5090 Young Road, Stow. Hike leader Sue Donahue. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Me & My Dog Hike Quail Hollow State Park/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 13480 Congress Lake Ave., Hartville. Hike leader Ann Dolvin. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

Hampton Hills Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Ira Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Sippo Lake Exploration Gateway Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5710 12th St. NW, Canton. Hike leader Kathy Dimos. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Me & My Dog Hike Metzger Park: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 1420 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville. Hike leader Kathy Dimos. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

Hudson Plaza Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 134 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Brust Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 128 N. Main St., Munroe Falls. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Butterbridge Road on the Towpath Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5400 Block of Butterbridge Road NW. Hike leader Kathy Dimos. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

McKinley Monument Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Hike leader Marilyn Shaheen. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Ira Road/O’Neil Woods Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Petros Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 3519 Perry Drive SW, Canton. Hike leader Margie Baker. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.