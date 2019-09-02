POPULAR

THURSDAY

Tim Coyne Jazz: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Vanilla Fudge and The Pat Travers Band: 8 p.m., $30 and $40. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Rob Thomas: 8 p.m. Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, www.ticketmaster.com.

Square Records 17th Anniversary Show: 9 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Northeast Ohio Drum & Music Jam: 9 p.m. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

Rock the Lock presents Zoso: 7 p.m., with Neil Zaza. Lock 3, www.lock3live.com.

Black Dog Organ Trio: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Mini Ladd: doors open 7 p.m., with Bully. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Diamond Dogs - A Tribute to David Bowie: 7 p.m., with Talk of the Town - A Tribute to The Pretenders, $12. House of Blues Cleveland, http://www.houseofblues.com/cleveland/concert-events.

Colin Dussault’s Blues Project: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

POCO & Pure Prairie League: 8 p.m., $37-$47. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstate.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents Post Road: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

Buckcherry: 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50. MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage, www.ticketmaster.com.

Wally Bryson: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Sinatra Night with Michael Sonata: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

A Tribute to The Raspberries: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

BoomBox: 8:30 p.m., with Crew Duff, $22-$25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Yearbook Band: 9 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Craig Campbell: 10 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Dusty Armadillo, www.dustya.com.

SATURDAY

Kathy Johnson Group: 6 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Ruben Studdard - Ruben Sings Luther: 7 p.m., $20 reserved, $15 general admission. Lock 3 Park, http://www.lock3live.com.

Glen Hansard: doors open at 7 p.m., with OHMME. Agora Theatre, www.agoracleveland.com.

Up Til 4: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley: 8 p.m., $53-$73. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents Disco Inferno: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

Zoso - The Ultimate Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 8 p.m., $12. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Home Before Midnight and Gene Schwartz Trio: 8 p.m. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Chad Baker: 9:30 p.m., $5. Thirsty Cowboy, www.thirstycowboys.com.

SUNDAY

Classical Brunch with OPUS 216: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Christian French: 7 p.m., with ASTN, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

T-Rextasy: 8 p.m., with Sarah Arafat, $12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Holly Bowling: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

TUESDAY

The Who: 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $54. Blossom Music Center, www.livenation.com.

Robert Randolph & The Family Band: 8 p.m., $35. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

WEDNESDAY

The Juke Hounds: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Les Filles de Illighadad: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Bob Mould - Solo & Electric: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.