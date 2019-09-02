THEATER

Rubber City Theatre: (243 Furnace St., Akron; 234-252-0272) “The Revolutionists” opens Friday and continues through Sept. 22. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $23-$25.

Broadview Heights Spotlights: (Cultural Arts Building, 9543 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights; http://broadview-heights-spotlights.org/theater/2019-season/) Final performances of “Rumors” by Neil Simon at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15, $12 seniors and students.

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre: (40 River St., Chagrin Falls; https://cvlt.org/events/) “Murder By The Falls: C’Mon Get Deadly” 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $65.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) “The Book of Mormon” opens Friday and continues through Sept. 15. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Fridays, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $30-$140.