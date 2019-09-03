HOT TICKET

Michael Stanley (an acoustic evening)



Where/When: The Kent Stage, 8 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $53-$73. www.thekentstage.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "It Chapter Two"

2. "Brittany Runs a Marathon"

3. "David Crosby: Remember My Name"

3. "Boy Genius"

4. "Christmas Break-In"

5. "Dauntless: The Battle of Midway"

QUICK TAKE

"Luce"

Now playing: The psychological thriller about an exemplary high school student who may be plotting violence is now playing at Akron's Nightlight Cinema (30 N. High St.). Directed by Julius Onah, it was written by Onah and J.C. Lee and is adapted from Lee's Off-Broadway play.

Star student: Naomi Watts and Tim Roth star as Amy and Peter Edgar, a white couple who adopted a young black boy, Luce, when he was 7 years old from war-torn Eritrea, where he served as a child soldier. Despite his PTSD, Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) grows up to be an academic and athletic standout at his suburban high school. But his history teacher (Octavia Spencer) suspects there may be something dangerous brewing inside her star student.

Race and identity: The film is getting mostly rave reviews for the way it handles issues of race and identity and for its twisty characters. Nora McGreevy of The Boston Globe praised Harrison's "remarkably nuanced performance," and added that "no character turns out to be quite who you expect them to be." For showtimes: www.nightlightcinema.com.

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "Angel Has Fallen," $14.8 ($43.9 total)

2. "Good Boys," $12.1 ($59.1)

3. "The Lion King," $9.3 ($523.5)

4. "Fast & Furious Presents: "Hobbs & Shaw," $8.2 ($159)

5. "Overcomer," $8.2 ($19.3)

TRENDING

'Matrix' mania

Hulu is now streaming all three of the Wachowski's Matrix films starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fisburne and Carrie-Anne Moss: "The Matrix" from 1999, "The Matrix Reloaded" from 2003 and "The Matrix Revolutions," also from 2003. If you can forgive the less-than-thrilling sequels, the original, about the dangers of the digital universe, is a mind-blower that still holds up 20 years later.

NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "The World We Make"

2. "The Spy" (Friday)

3. "Article 15" (Friday)

4. "Archibald's Next Big Thing" (Friday)

5. "Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3" (Friday)





ON THE COVER

Jim Carter, as Charles Carson, strides along in "Downton Abbey." The popular PBS series is now a new movie, opening on Sept. 20. [Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features]



