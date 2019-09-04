OPENING FRIDAY

"Brittany Runs a Marathon": B

(R) A young woman decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon. 1 hour, 44 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"Christmas Break-In":

(Not rated) Izzy, an energetic 9-year-old, saves the day when a blizzard hits her school. 1 hour, 27 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Tower City

"Dauntless: The Battle of Midway":

(Not rated) During the battle of Midway, the two-man crew of a U.S. Navy dive bomber is forced to ditch in the sea. Set adrift, the men look towards their comrades for rescue. 1 hour, 38 minutes. No reviews at press time.

Tower City

"David Crosby: Remember My Name": B

(R) Meet musician David Crosby in this portrait of a man with everything but an easy retirement on his mind. 1 hour, 35 minutes.

Cedar Lee

"It Chapter Two": B

(R) Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club members have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. 2 hours, 49 minutes.

Capitol Theatre, Carnation Cinema, Cinemark Aurora, Cinemark Portage Crossing, Great Oaks Cinema, Hickory Ridge, Highland Theatre, Hudson Cinema 10, Independence 10, Interstate Park 18, Kent Plaza, Lake 8 Movies, Linda Theatre, Macedonia Cinemark 15, Massillon 12, Montrose 12, Ravenna 7 Movies, Regal Medina Stadium 16, Tinseltown USA, Tower City, Valley View 24, Wooster Movies 10, Blue Sky Drive-In, Magic City Drive-In, Midway Twin Drive-In