ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “Luce”, 6:30 and 9 p.m. Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; “The Farewell”, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 p.m. Monday, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9 p.m. Wednesday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

Capitol Theatre:(1390 West 65th Street, Cleveland; 440-528-0355, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Island of Hungry Ghosts”, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $9.75.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “Pulp Fiction”, 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. $6. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show, midnight Saturday. $9.75.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “The Queen”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; “Kanarie (Canary)”, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, 9:25 p.m. Saturday; “Quartet”, 5 p.m. Saturday; “Mad Max: Fury Road”, 7:05 p.m. Saturday; “Mouthpiece”, 4:15 p.m. Sunday; “Mad Max: Fury Road – Black & Chrome Edition”, 8 p.m. Sunday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Outdoor Movie Night: (Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton St., Akron; 330-865-8065, www.summitmetroparks.org) “Ferdinand”, 8: p.m. Saturday. Free.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) First Friday Family Film: “Superman (1978)”, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free. Hitchcock Double Feature: “North by Northwest" and "Strangers on a Train”, 6 p.m. Saturday. $5 per film, $8 for both.