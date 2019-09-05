Greater Akron Orchid Society Plant Auction: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Portage Lakes Kiwanis, 725 Portage Lakes Drive, Coventry Township. Edgar Stehli of Windswept in Time Orchids will give a class that explains how the orchid’s structure indicates the required care. Also, Jane Bush will present “Orchid Diseases, Part 1.” For more information, call Dave at 330-307-7189 or go to www.thegaos.com.

Secrest Arboretum Tree Walk: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Secret Arboretum, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Topics include proper selection and planting, insect pests and diseases. For more information, go to www.secrest.osu.edu.

Farmers Market in the Falls: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 4 at the High Bridge Glens Park, 1817 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. There will be live performances from a different local band each week. For a list of vendors and special events, go to http://farmersmarketinthefalls.weebly.com/.

Stark County Master Gardeners Fall Into Garden Clean-Up: 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at the University of Mount Union's Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St., Minerva. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Stark County Master Gardeners Great Gardening Tools: 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at Anderson’s in the Village, 97 Canal St. W., Navarre. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.