Bob Dylan is headed to Akron as part of his 2019 fall tour.

The legendary singer-songwriter will perform at the University of Akron's E.J. Thomas Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at www.livenation.com.

For more on Dylan's 2019 tour dates: www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/