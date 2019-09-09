Leah Evans, Barberton City School District, Barberton Middle School, intervention specialist

Mrs. Evans is an outstanding educator. She supports her students in the classroom by identifying their strengths, weakness, and needs, and then providing interventions to allow them to be successful and to grow. She truly cares for her students and the students respond to that.

Kate Matvey, Woodridge Local School District, Woodridge Elementary School, K-2 intervention specialist

Kate is consistently collaborating with other teachers to help work with kids who may need extra support. Her flexibility and willingness to take on extra responsibilities make her a true asset to the school. She supervises an amazing team of paraprofessionals that allows her to provide a calm and safe classroom experience in many areas pf learning throughout the building.

Michelle Perrow, Woodridge Local School District, Woodridge Middle School, guidance counselor 6-8

Michelle came to Woodridge Middle School in the spring of 2017. She has integrated into every aspect of student and staff life and her student-centered approach is recognized by all. Whether it is a student program, building initiative, parent interaction, or her ability to collaborate with all staff members, Michelle is consistently focused on making sure all needs are met at the highest educational level.

Julie Watts, Barberton City Schools, Barberton Elementary School East, summer school teacher

Ms. Watts is being nominated for her dedication to student achievement and growth during summer school. With her efforts, all students were able to reach their summer school goals.

Susan Miller, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, computer/technology teacher

Designed and conducted two Google Boot Camps for our faculty this summer. Of the 12 teachers that participated, seven earned their Google Educator Certification as a result of Susan's planning and instruction.

Janice Schelien, Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, Highland Elementary School, kindergarten teacher

Janice does an amazing job teaching kindergarten. She goes above and beyond to make each kindergartner's experience a good one. Parents of her former students tell what an amazing experience their child has in her classroom.

Brooke Rankin, Manchester Local Schools, Nolley Elementary, Grade 2 teacher

She continuously meets the needs of all of her students in developing their leadership skills. She always strives to make the second-grade year a successful one.

Justin Elder, Manchester Local Schools, Manchester High School, English and communication teacher

He is a passionate, dedicated educator who wears many different hats. He is not just a classroom teacher but also is the director of school musicals, plays and various student activities. He is always on the move to help students.

Thom Eby, Springfield Local Schools, Young Elementary School, guidance counselor

Mr. Thom Eby is always keeping busy working with students and staff on various projects. If he is not leading one of many lunch bunches, or working with individual students, then he is preparing for his Town Hall lesson where he leads schoolwide meetings for all students and staff. These lessons are prompted by the specific physical and emotional needs of the building. He is one of the first faces the children see as they enter the building each day. They know that Mr. Eby believes in them and is one of their biggest fans.

Linda Chalupka, Hudson City Schools, McDowell Elementary, third-grade teacher

Linda is very deserving of this nomination. Linda's ability to build relationships with her students and parents is truly amazing. Linda believes in educating the whole child and understands that every student walking into her classroom has different needs and abilities.

Julie Rudlosky, Tallmadge City Schools, Tallmadge High School, ninth-grade English teacher

Julie connects with the students. Her lessons are engaging and maximize student potential. We moved Julie into freshman English to help revise our AIR testing scores and within a couple of years our students' scores have improved significantly.

Stephanie Fox, Nordonia Hills City Schools, Lee Eaton Elementary, intervention specialist

Stephanie is an educator who steps up on any occasion to help make her classroom, team or school better for kids. She has volunteered to take over our student council, create collegial activities or any activities to promote a positive culture within the building. Her commitment to Lee Eaton is unyielding and she does it all with a smile in her heart.

Felicia Buntura, Nordonia Hills City Schools, Lee Eaton Elementary, speech and language pathologist

Felicia does an amazing job at Lee Eaton. She is responsible for coordination of a variety of responsibilities including student hearing and vision screening and our classroom communication systems. She exemplifies extraordinary talents in maintaining communications among staff, students and parents. Even without the title of classroom teacher, she orchestrates collaboration between various services and support systems throughout the building.

Lisa Milano, Twinsburg City School District, Twinsburg High School, department chair of high school English

As the department chair of a large and diverse department, Ms. Milano ensures that all members are provided with the information and resources necessary to create an environment that is rigorous, engaging and purposeful. As the AP Lit, Dual Enrollment College Writing, and Humanities Co-teacher, Ms. Milano teaches a wide variety of learners that covers an even wider content base. Her dedication to her craft has meant that she has been hired as an AP Reader for the AP tests, an honor among English teachers. Her leadership has meant an increasing and incremental rise in OST scores, by some of our most at-risk students. Her work on the OST Blitz, remediation for students who need OST points, has allowed our school to be the beneficiary of a more enhanced State Report Card. Lisa Milano is definitely an amazing teacher.

Kelli Sutton, Twinsburg City School District, Wilcox Primary School, kindergarten teacher

Mrs. Sutton is a veteran kindergarten teacher who goes "above and beyond" daily to help all students succeed. Through creative differentiated instruction, Mrs. Sutton is able to meet the needs of all of her students. On any given day, you will find Mrs. Sutton working on letter-sound correspondence, decoding words, and reading fluency with different groups of children based on their abilities. Mrs. Sutton is a collaborative educator. She includes parents in their children’s kindergarten experience through frequent communication and opportunities to volunteer in the classroom. This year, Mrs. Sutton has begun to incorporate Blended Learning strategies in her classroom where students follow their own pace, place and path. Mrs. Sutton uses small group instruction, facilitated independent assignments, and technology to expand students’ “future forward” critical thinking and experiences.