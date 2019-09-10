ART EXHIBITS

Dread & Delight: Through Sept. 22 at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Also, Joe Vitone: Family Records, through Oct. 27. 330-376-9185 or www.akronartmuseum.org.

Fused: Garden Gallery of Art & Metal: Through Sept. 29 at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. www.stanhywet.org.

Floral & Landscape Exhibition & Art Sale: Through Sept. 19 at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center, 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. www.cvartcenter.org.

Ohio Quilts: Through April 12, 2020, at the Kent State University Museum, 515 Hilltop Drive, Kent. 330-672-3450 or www.kent.edu/museum.

Kent State Glass@50: Through Oct. 4 in the CVA Gallery at the Kent State Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive. Kent. www.kent.edu/art/.

Emerging Glass: Through Oct. 4 in the Payto Gallery at the Kent State Center for the Visual Arts, 325 Terrace Drive. Kent. www.kent.edu/art/.

Tim Stover: Linear Integration: Through Oct. 5 at the KSU Downtown Gallery, 141 E. Main St., Kent. www.kent.edu/art/.

A Heritage of Harvest: The industry of Agriculture: Through Oct. 13 in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Picturing Light: The Paintings of Richard Vaux: Through Oct. 6 in Studio M at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. www.massillonmuseum.org.

Photography by Supporters of Relay for Life: Through Sept. 29 in the Fred F. Silk Community Room Gallery at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. www.massillonmuseum.org.

(POW!): Opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Exhibit continues through Oct. 16 at the Valley Art Center, 155 Bell St., Chagrin Falls. 440-247-7507 or www.valleyartcenter.org.

Cleveland Photographic Society: HOPE For The Future: Through Sept. 30 at Medina United Church of Christ, Congregational, 217 E. Liberty St., Medina. www.clevelandphoto.org.

I Sing The Body: Through Sept. 29 at the Transformer Station, 1460 W. 29th St., Cleveland. https://transformerstation.org/.

The Peer Show: Opening reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday. Exhibit continues through Oct. 25 in the Cleveland Print Room, The ArtCraft Building, 2550 Superior Ave., Cleveland. www.clevelandprintroom.com.

Made in Cleveland: Opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Exhibit continues through Oct. 17 in Tri-C’s Gallery East, Cuyahoga Community College, Eastern Campus, Education Center (EEC) 135, 4250 Richmond Road, Highland Hills. www.artistsarchives.org.

Design By Time: Opens Tuesday and continues through Nov. 24 at Ebert Art Center, The College of Wooster, 1220 Beall Ave., Wooster. 330-263-2495 or www.wooster.edu/cwam.