CLASSICAL

Guest Soprano Deborah Popham: 1 p.m. Saturday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.

KSU Vanguard Guest Artist Recital: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. Allen Otte & John Lane, percussion. “The Innocents,” an excerpt from a larger performance piece for two speaking performers using non-traditional instruments, such as found or street percussion (rocks, pots, pans, books, chains, trash cans), African mbiras/kalimbas, and electronics. The music and text illustrate the strong and complex emotions brought about by wrongful imprisonment and exoneration. Free.

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society: Showcase Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Road in University Circle, Cleveland. Featuring Jason Vieaux, Colin Davin and the Gruca White Ensemble. Free but tickets can be reserved at https://cleguitar.org/.

Guest Pianist Solungga Liu: 3 p.m. Sunday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.