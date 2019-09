COMEDY

A Night of Free Comedy with Jamie Campbell and Friends: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. Free. https://jillysmusicroom.com/.

Funny Stop Comedy Club: Angel Salazar, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. $6 and up. 330-923-4700 or www.ticketor.com/funnystop.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Chad Daniels, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; NEMR, 7 p.m. Sunday; Jason Lawhead, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 2035 E. Fourth St., Cleveland. 21 or older. www.pickwickandfrolic.com or 216-241-7425.

Improv: Desi Banks, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Sommore, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sugar Warehouse, 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland Flats. $8 and up. 216-696-4677.

Ken Jeong: 8 p.m. Friday, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. $39-$69. 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.

Point of No Return Improv: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. $5. www.pnrimprov.org.

Rockin’ Comedy with Milton Wyley & Friends: 9 p.m. Friday, Whistle and Keg, 101 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/rockin-comedy-wmilton-wyley-friends-tickets-69378495949.