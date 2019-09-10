ETC

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

The Mustill Store Museum Scrapbook Swap: 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Mustill Store Museum, 57 W. North St., Akron. Bring history information, in any form, to share with fellow history buffs. Scanners and copiers will be available to make duplication easy. For more information, call 330-374-5625 or go to www.cascadelocks.org.

Stark County District Library Author Series presents Elizabeth Vargas: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave., North Canton. Free. 330-454-8172 or https://cantonpalacetheatre.org.

The Tuscarawas Valley Civil War Round Table: 7 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room of the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St. Program: General Robert E. Lee portrayed by Ed Beers. For more information, call 330-343-6123.

Play & Stay: 10 a.m. Friday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Kids up to age 5, open-ended Early Childhood education program with sensory toys, new learning experiences, and audiovisual adaptations of outstanding children’s books. 330-928-2117.

Progressive North Coast Harbor Boat Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Rock & Dock at North Coast Harbor Marina, 1020 E. 9th St., Cleveland. Close to 100 boats on display, hands-on demos, and rides for adults and children ages 12 and up. For more information, go to www.northcoastharborboatshow.com.

3rd Annual Akron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Summit Mall. An informative and exciting celebration for new and growing families, including pregnancy, babies, toddlers and preschool age children. For more information, call 330-556-9974 or go to www.Facebook.com/BabyTotandBiggerShow.

Practice ACT Test with Princeton Review: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Take a free practice test and receive a detailed score report. To register, go to www.princetownreview.com/product/offerings/430921.

Richfield Senior Center 17th Annual Old Fashioned Quilt Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Richfield Senior Center, 4410 W. Streetsboro Road, Richfield. Participants include individuals as well as quilts from the Little Red Quilt House, Polka Dot Pincushion and Pieces in Time. For more information, call 330-659-9203.

Neil Armstrong: Follow Your Dreams: 11 a.m. Saturday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road, Green. Dan Mathey will discus the Lunar Module model and astronauts Neil Armstrong and Dr. Ronald A. Parise. 330-896-9074.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Copley Historical Society Train Depot Open House: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, located near 3700 Copley Road, west of the Circle, at the railroad tracks. Members of the Historical Society will show visitors around and answer questions.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Bluegrass Saturday Nights:7-11 p.m. Saturdays at Homerville Community Center, state Route 301, Homerville. All pickers welcome; open stage and jam rooms. 330-416-2222.

Book Signing with Michael K. Smith: 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Loganberry Books, 13015 Larchmere Blvd., Shaker Heights. Michael K. Smith will sign copies of his book, “The Thin Gray Line”.

“Fourth Street in the Fall” Walking Tour: 2 p.m. Sunday beginning at the corner of Fourth Street and North Avenue NE in Massillon. Margy Vogt will lead this tour of Massillon’s historic Fourth Street. $7. For more information, call 330-832-8469.

Monday Night Writers Meeting: 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Canfield Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, 43 W. Main St., Canfield. Area writers, both published and unpublished, are invited to attend. For more information, email Nancy Christie at nancy@nancychristie.com.

Titanic: The Unsinkable Legend: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Tallmadge branch, 90 Community Road, Tallmadge. Carl Quatraro will discuss five areas of myth about the R.M.S. Titanic. 330-633-4345.

An Evening with Christopher Leonard: 7 p.m. Monday at the Hudson Library, 96 Library St. Christopher Leonard will discuss his book, “Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America”. To register for this free program, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

LEGO/Building Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 5-12 are invited to become master builders. Limited to first 30 participants. 330-928-2117.

An Evening with New York Times Author Linwood Barclay: 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Hudson Library, 96 Library St. Linwood Barclay will discuss his latest book, “Elevator Pitch”. To register for this free event, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Akron Roundtable presents Tom Ridge: noon Thursday at the Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway, Akron. Tom Ridge, President, Ridge Global, presents “On the Ridge: Views from the First Secretary of U.S. Department of Homeland Security.” Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, go to www.akronroundtable.org.

Keep It Out of the Cart-Art: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library, Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road, Green. Mila Susnjar, ReWorks’ education and promotion specialist, will answer your recycling questions. 330-896-9074.

An Evening with Sister Helen Prejean: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St. Sister Helen Prejean will discuss her memoir “River of Fire: My Spiritual Journey”. To register for this free event, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010 or go to www.hudsonlibrary.org.

Songwriters’ Workshops: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Massillon Musum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Folk singer and songwriter Bryan Stahl offers songwriters’ workshops for students ages 14 and older. Free. For information, go to www.BryanStahl.com.

Jack Schantz and Friends present “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Akron Woman’s City Club, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, go to www.akronwomanscityclub.org/town-hall-series-95th-season-2019-2020.

“Dark Universe” Planetarium Show: 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland. $5 with museum admission. www.cmnh.org.

Kent State’s May 4 Visitors Center “Bill: An All-American Boy”: The Kent State May 4 Visitors Center presents “Bill: An All-American Boy” an exhibit to celebrate the life of Bill Schroeder. The May 4 Visitors Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.kent.edu/may4.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.