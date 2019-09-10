NEW SHOWS

Sober is the New High starring Greg Kritikos: 9 p.m. Sept. 28, Angry Avocado, 217 Main Ave., Canton. With Jeff Feller and Chirs Ketler. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/sober-is-the-new-high-starring-greg-kritikos-tickets-67840182813.

Madcap Puppets present Pinocchio: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $7 and $12. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.

Bob Dylan & His Band: 8 p.m. Nov. 9, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 20. www.ticketmaster.com.

Simon & Garfunkel’s Story Live in Concert: 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $35-$55. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Up Close and Personal with “Pure Yanni”: 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $45-$85. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Night Ranger: 8 p.m. Dec. 7, MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Sep 13 $22.50-$55. www.ticketmaster.com.

Hot Tuna 50th Anniversary Tour: 8 p.m. Dec. 11, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $40-$50. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

First Snow – TSO Tribute: 8 p.m. Dec. 21, The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $20-$25. 877-987-6487 or www.thekentstage.com.

Elvis Birthday Celebration: 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. With Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter. $10-$49. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

The University of Akron Steel Drum Band: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $7 and $12. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 8 p.m. Feb. 1, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $20-$25. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.

The Choir of Man: 7 p.m. Feb. 16, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $29-$49. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Rat Pack Musical History Courtesy of The Tap Pack: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $30-$50. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

E5C4P3 – The Journey Tribute: 8 p.m. Feb. 29, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $20. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats present Cirque Ziva: 7:30 p.m. March 6, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $25-$30. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.

Lights Out – America’s #1 Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons: 7:30 p.m. March 20, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $25-$35. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.

“A Cappella Live!”: 7:30 p.m. March 20, Playhouse Square Ohio Theatre, 1515 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. With The Filharmonics, Committed, Blake Lewis and Women of the World. $30-$50. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience: 8 p.m. March 21, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $20-$26. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone: 4 p.m. March 22, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $45-$69.50. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.

The Red Hot Chili Pipers: 7:30 p.m. March 24, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $30. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats present Cirque Ziva: 2 and 7 p.m. April 18, Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $10-250. 330-253-2488 or www.akroncivc.com.