NIGHTSPOTS

Akron

8 Point Bistro: Charita Frank’s plays at 8 Friday; Michael Austin at 5:30 Saturday at 1994 Brittain Road.

Barmacy Bar & Grill: Open jam at 7:30 Thursday at 804 W. Market St.

Eagles No. 555: Bud Grabbe and the Roadrunners jam session at 7:30 Tuesday at 89 E. Waterloo Road.

Ingy’s Piano Bar at Tear-Ez: Audience participation at 6 Sunday at 358 S. Main St.

Kevin O’Bryan’s Irish Pub: Talmadge plays at 8 Friday; Cosmo Cats at 8 Saturday at 1537 S. Main St.

Mustard Seed Market & Café, Highland Square: One Fine Day plays at 8:30 Friday at 867 W. Market St.

New Era Restaurant: Gary Parker Band, 7 Monday at 10 Massillon Road.

North

Beau’s Lounge at the Sheraton Suites: Larry Alltop Show plays at 7 Friday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

The Jetty at the Sheraton Suites: Danny Clark plays at 7 Friday at 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls.

West

The Houston Pub: Tom Ball open mic at 6:30 Tuesday at 3069 Houston Road, Norton.

Cleveland Area

Wilbert's Food & Music: Real Deal Blues Band with Christ Hiatt and Frankie Starr play at 8 Thursday; Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Alter Boys featuring Westside Andy Linderman at 9 Friday; Crash Coffin at 5 Saturday; Miller and the Other Sinners at 9 Saturday; Mark Stuart at 5 Tuesday and Wednesday at 812 Huron Road East, Cleveland.