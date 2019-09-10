THURSDAY

KINDEREALM – Fishing: Ages 3-6 and their adult companions will discover fishing. Rods, reels and bait will be provided, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave., Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

History of Deep Lock Quarry: Learn the history of this unique Metro Park, 2-3:30 p.m. Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula. 330-865-8065.

Raptor Identification Basics: Discover how to identify various raptors in flight and at rest, 6-7:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Botzum Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 8 a.m. Meet at 2928 Riverview Road, Akron. Hike leader Sue Donahue. Also at 2 p.m. with hike leader Dean Pawlicki. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Tam O’Shanter Property Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 5055 Hills and Dales Road NW, Canton. Hike leader Lola Bender. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Homeschoolers – Amazing Ants: Ages 7-12. Discover what makes ants so unique and learn how to make an ant farm, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Not-So-Spooky Hike & Fire: Enjoy a short night hike then relax and enjoy marshmallows while listening to not-so-scary campfire tales, 7-8:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Sight and Sounds of the Night: Hunt the fields and forest edges for hidden insects, 8-10 p.m. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 330-865-8065.

CVNP Wetmore Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4653 Wetmore Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Lock 29 Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1648 Mill St., Peninsula. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Woodland Mushrooms: Discover the beauty, variety and interesting ecology of mushrooms, 10 a.m. to noon. Bath Nature Preserve, 4160 Ira Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

KINDEREALM – Fishing: Ages 3-6 and their adult companions will discover fishing. Rods, reels and bait will be provided, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Fishing Fun Day: Try your hand at fishing and visit several stations where you will learn about fish and why they matter, 1-3 p.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Pawpaw Open House: Learn all about Ohio’s native fruit, the Pawpaw, 5:30 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

Bath Nature Preserve Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9 a.m. Meet at 1615 Cleveland-Massillon Road, Bath. Hike leaders Pam and Doug Lightner. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Atwood Lake Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 9446 Shop Road NE, Mineral City. Hike leader Rich Aeling. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Fall Migrants Bird Walk: Learn about and catch a glimpse of migratory avian neighbors as they journey south, 9-11 a.m. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Evening Stroll: Stroll along Black Bear Trail with a naturalist, 6 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Vanderhoof Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 2445 Vanderhoof Road, Barberton. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Big Bend Double Loop Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 1337 Merriman Road, Akron. Hike leader Lynn Lenart. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

MONDAY

KINDEREALM – Fishing: Ages 3-6 and their adult companions will discover fishing. Rods, reels and bait will be provided, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Hampton Hills Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road, Akron. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Ira Road Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 3801 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Me & My Dog Hike Metzger Park: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 1420 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville. Hike leader Karla Bedard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

Nature Journaling – Fossils: Learn basic journaling techniques to record your nature observations, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. $20 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

H&B at 303 Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 64 W. Streetsboro Road, Boston Heights. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Sippo Lake Exploration Gateway Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5710 12th St. NW, Canton. Hike leader Kathy Dimos. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

McKinley Monument Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Hike leader Marilyn Shaheen. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

WEDNESDAY

Nature Drawing for Adults: Join an interpretive artist for a fun lesson in nature drawing, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

T-Shirt Yarn Creations: Learn how to make T-shirt yarn, then create a simple craft to take home, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Coventry Oaks Area, 40 Axline Ave., Akron. Bring your own colorful T-shirt to transform and crafting scissors if you have them. 330-865-8065.

Canton Audubon Society: Matt Courtman, former president of the Louisiana Ornithological Society, presents a program on the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, 7 p.m. Sippo Lake Park Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, Perry Township.

Sand Run Metro Park/Valley Link Trail Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. Hike leader Marie Harvey. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Petros Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 3519 Perry Drive SW, Canton. Hike leader Margie Baker. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.