POPULAR

THURSDAY

The Summit presents Outer Vibe: 7 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Amy Helm: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root: 8 p.m., with Dirk Miller, $25 in advance, $30 at the door. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

MoKo BoVo: 8 p.m., with Jared Goldweber & The Park Brothers. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

FRIDAY

Up ‘Til 4: 6:30 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Tropidelic: 7 p.m., with The Quasi Kings and Dynamo Love. The Outpost Concert Club, www.songkick.com/venues/91887-outpost-concert-club.

The Starting Line: doors open 7 p.m., with Microwave. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Emily Wolfe: 8 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Bizarros / Bad Dudes: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Emerson Drive: 8 p.m., $35. E.J. Thomas Hall, www.ticketmaster.com.

Classic Stones Live with The Glimmer Twins: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Twin Peaks: 8 p.m., with Slow Pulp and Dehd, $18-$20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Cory Grinder Band: 10 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

SATURDAY

Luke Bryan: 7 p.m., tickets start at $38. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Emily Wolfe: 8 p.m., $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Highway 61: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Donnie Iris & The Cruisers: 8 p.m., $37.50-$55. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Adam Ant: 8 p.m., $35-$45. Masonic Cleveland Auditorium, www.masoniccleveland.com.

The Sunrise Jones: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Rebirth Brass Band: 8 p.m. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Hard Drive: 9:30 p.m., $5. Thirsty Cowboy, www.thirstycowboys.com.

SUNDAY

Beatles Brunch with The Sunrise Jones: Noon p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Satin Doll Orchestra Clambake Concert: 5 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Struts: 7 p.m., $30.50. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Bill Frisell: 7:30 p.m., $22-$32. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Rufus Wainwright: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Pelican: doors open 7:30 p.m., with Bloodiest and Sixkillsnine, $14 in advance, $16 day of show. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

The Long Ryders: 8 p.m., with Joe Nolan, $20-$25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

The Noise Presents Periphery - Hail Stan: 6 p.m., with Veil of Maya and Covet, $27.50. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Selecter: 8 p.m., $30 in advance, $35 at the door. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Supersuckers: 8 p.m., with The Hangmen, $18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Morgan Heritage: 8 p.m., with Jemere Horgan, $25-$30. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

TUESDAY

Bad Suns: 7 p.m., with Liily and Ultra Q, $22. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jenny Lewis: doors open 7 p.m., with The Watson Twins. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Kristin Hersh Electric Trio: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Ghost Wolves: 8 p.m., $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

WEDNESDAY

Angels and Airwaves: 6:30 p.m., $35. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Larry Sterpka Jr.: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Trombone Shorty: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18, with Orleans Avenue and Doc Robinson, $32.50-$45. Goodyear Theater, www.goodyeartheater.com.

Beatles vs. Stones: 7:30 p.m., with Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, $19-$45. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Built to Spill: doors open 7:30 p.m., $30. Grog Shop, http://grogshop.gs.

Crash Test Dummies: 7:30 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Dave Hause and the Mermaid: 8:30 p.m., with Mercy Union, $12-$17. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.