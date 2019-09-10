THEATER

Ohio Shakespeare Festival: (Greystone Hall, 103 S. High Street, Akron; www.showclix.com/event/maid-marion-adventure) “Maid Marion: An Adventure, with Music” opens Friday and continues through Sept. 29. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15-$33.

Rubber City Theatre: (243 Furnace St., Akron; 234-252-0272) “The Revolutionists” continues through Sept. 22. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $23-$25.

Weathervane Playhouse: (1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 330-836-2626, www.weathervaneplayhouse.com) “The Who’s Tommy” opens Thursday Sept. 12 and continues through Sept. 29. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $11-$27.

Western Reserve Playhouse: (3326 Everett Road, Bath; 330-620-7314, www.westernreserveplayhouse.org) “Anne of Green Gables” opens Friday and continues through Sept. 28. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sept. 22. $17, $15 seniors and students.

Beck Center for the Arts: (17801 Detroit Ave., Lakewood; 216-521-2540, ext. 10, www.beckcenter.org) “Glengarry Glen Ross” opens Friday and continues through Oct. 6. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. $10-$33. Preview performance 8 p.m. Thursday.

Cleveland Play House: (Playhouse Square Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.clevelandplayhouse.com) “Into The Breeches!” opens Saturday and continues through Oct. 6. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $20-$95.

East Cleveland Theatre: (14108 Euclid Ave., East Cleveland; http://www.eastclevelandtheater.org) “The Old Settler” opens Friday and continues through Sept. 29. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m Sundays. $15 adults, $12 seniors and students.

Lakeland Community College Civic Theatre: (7700 Clocktower Drive, Kirtland; 440-525-7134 or www.lakelandcc.edu/arts) “Inspector General” opens Friday and continues through Sept. 29. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $15, $13 seniors and $7 students.

Playhouse Square: (Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland; 216-241-6000, www.playhousesquare.org) Final performances of “The Book of Mormon” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $30-$140.