ALSO SHOWING

Nightlight Cinema: (30 N. High St., Akron; 330-252-5782, www.nightlightcinema.com) “The Farewell”, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; “Luce”, 8:45 p.m. Thursday; “While I Breathe, I Hope”, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Monday; “Ellen, The Ellen Pakkies Story”, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project”, 3 p.m. Saturday, 8:45 p.m. Tuesday; “#Truth”, 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Wednesday; “17 Blocks”, 9:15 p.m. Saturday; “Jezebel”, 2 p.m. Sunday; “Black Beach/White Beach - A Tale of Two Beaches”, 4 p.m. Sunday; “Una Great Movie”, 6 p.m. Sunday; “Bless Their Little Hearts”, 8 p.m. Sunday; “Supa Modo”, 8:15 p.m. Monday. $9, $8 seniors and children.

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” 40th Anniversary: 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossing, Cuyahoga Falls; Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; and Valley View 24. 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the following cinemas: Cinemark Portage Crossing, Cuyahoga Falls; Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; and Valley View 24. And at 7 p.m. Wednesday sept 18 at Ceder Lee, Cleveland Heights. Check movie listings for ticket price.

Cedar Lee Theatre: (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights; 440-564-2030, www.clevelandcinemas.com) “The Room”, 10 p.m. Saturday. $6. “2019 NY Cat Film Festival”, 11 a.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $12.50. “El Norte” 35th Anniversary, 2 p.m. Sunday. $10.

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque: (Peter B. Lewis Theater, 11610 Euclid Ave.; 216-421-7450, www.cia.edu/cinematheque) “Swinging Safari”, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 9:25 p.m. Friday; “Blue Note Records: Beyond The Notes”, 8:45 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; “The Return of Martin Guerre”, 7 p.m. Friday, 3:45 p.m. Sunday; “The Circus”, 5 p.m. Saturday; “The Traveler”, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 8:15 p.m. Sunday; “Those Who Remained”, 9 p.m. Saturday. $9; $7 members, seniors, students, 25 or younger.

Palace Theatre: (605 Market Ave. N., Canton; 330-454-8172) “MOMO, The Missouri Monster”, presented by Small Town Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Friday. $7. “Red Roll Red”, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Free.

“Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell”: 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the following cinemas: Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; Cinemark Macedonia; Valley View 24; and Movies 10, Wooster. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the following cinemas: Tinseltown USA, Perry Township; Cinemark Macedonia; Valley View 24; Movies 10, Wooster; and Cedar Lee, Cleveland Heights. Check cinema listings for ticket price.