Paws and Prayers Adoption Event: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. www.pawsandprayers.org.

Rose’s Rescue: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Centerra Co-Op/Country Store, 467 Cleveland Road, Ravenna. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Humane Society of Summit County Cardboard Boat Race: 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday at Turkeyfoot Beach, Portage Lakes State Park, 5031 Manchester Road, New Franklin. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Summit County. For more information, go to www.summithumane.org/Events/date/2019/09/14/cardboard-boat-race.

Paw Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bow Wow Beach, Silver Springs Park, 5027 Stow Road, Stow. www.facebook.com/events/bowwow-beach/paw-fest-2019/358601444792026.