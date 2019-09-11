It's OK to drink white wine after Labor Day. You can even wear your white jeans while you enjoy it. There are no rules in my book. It is clam bake season if you need an excuse.

Falanghina is one of my favorite white grapes in the world. I discovered this highly aromatic wine while traveling Italy's Amalfi Coast where you'll find it on every restaurant wine list. Perfect with everything seafood.

I saw the Taburno Falanghina del Sannio on the shelf at Mustard Seed Market and practically dove over wine specialist Bill Kraus to grab a bottle. I had to try a it! Twist off the top and enjoy the lemon blossom aromas. A nice $14.99 bottle to lure you away from your pinot grigio security blanket.

The Taburno Falanghina was heavenly with tilapia drizzled in Sicilian olive oil and home made pasta with clams, muscles and shrimp. Fill your glass. Close your eyes, and take a seat at a cute cafe on the Bay of Naples.

Buy this wine at Mustard Seed Market Montrose, Kirbie's Meats & Catering, Kent Cheesemonger, Cellar 59, Acme Montrose, and HomeBuys North Canton

— Phil Masturzo