HOT TICKET

Luke Bryan



Where/When: Blossom Music Center, 7 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $38 and up. www.ticketmaster.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Hustlers"

2. "The Goldfinch"

3. "Official Secrets"

4. "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice"

5. "Super-Size Me 2: Holy Chicken"



QUICK TAKE

"Hustlers"

Con artists: How often do strippers get the upper hand on their wealthy Wall Street clients? "Hustlers," set during the 2008 financial crisis, promises to show us. The comedy-drama opens nationwide Friday.

True story: Based on a true story, and written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, it stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu ("Crazy Rich Asians"), Keke Palmer ("Scream Queens") and Bay Village native Lili Reinhart ("Riverdale").

Seductive saga: Lopez is already getting rave reviews, as is the film. The Hollywood Reporter calls it "Part workplace dramedy, part revenge fantasy." Variety says it's "flashy, fleshy and all-around impossible to ignore ... a seductive true-crime saga, which does for a gang of New Yawk bad girls what 'Goodfellas' did for the mob."

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "It Chapter Two," $91 (new)

2. "Angel Has Fallen," $6 ($53.4 total)

3. "Good Boys," $5.3 ($66.8)

4. "The Lion King," $4.1 ($529)

5. "Overcomer," $3.7 ($24.7)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

"Country Music"

Through his documentaries, Ken Burns has provided extensive insights into the Civil War, baseball, the national parks and Prohibition. His latest, "Country Music," examines the layers of one of America's most popular music genres. The eight-night, 16-hour exploration starts at 8 p.m. Sunday on PBS.





NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Turbo"

2. "Shameless: Season 9"

3. "The Mind, Explained"

4. "The Chef Show: Vol. 2" (Friday)

5. "Tall Girl" (Friday)





ON THE COVER

Marion, played by Shley Snider, flexes during a rehearsal at Greystone Hall in Akron for "Maid Marion: An Adventure, with Music." The Ohio Shakespeare Festival's "Lady Disdain" season will feature plays celebrating brave female protagonists. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com]