ETC

Health Chats - Brain Fitness: 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Local experts from the Western Reserve Hospital inform and educate on the latest health and wellness trends, answers questions about specific care topics and provide helpful resources. 330-928-2117.

Akron Art Museum Free Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St. Free admission and special programming. www.akronartmuseum.org.

Akron Roundtable presents Tom Ridge: noon Thursday at the Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway, Akron. Tom Ridge, President, Ridge Global, presents “On the Ridge: Views from the First Secretary of U.S. Department of Homeland Security.” Tickets are $25. For tickets and information, go to www.akronroundtable.org.

Italian Center Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Italian Center, 134 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. $7-$8. 330-535-3919.

Stark County Civil War Roundtable Meeting: 7 p.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church, 3088 State St. NW, Greentown. Michael Kovacevich will discuss Salmon P. Chase’s career as Secretary of the Treasury under Abraham Lincoln, 1861-1864 and as Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, 1864-1873. Non-member meeting fee is $4.

Jack Schantz and Friends present “Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Akron Woman’s City Club, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, go to www.akronwomanscityclub.org/town-hall-series-95th-season-2019-2020.

Polish American Club Fish Fry: 4:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Polish American Club, 472 E. Glenwood Ave., Akron. Starting at $7.95. 330-253-0496.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group: 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Beginning Social Group for Widows and Widowers: 9 a.m. Saturday at Thano’s Restaurant, 71 Fifth St. SE, Barberton. 330-745-6239.

Fall Woodcarving Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot. Vendors, exhibits, and raffle. Free. For more information, go to www.wildernesscenter.org.

Bookmobile’s Keep on Truckin’: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Buckeye Library, 6625 Wolff Road, Medina. Visit a parking lot full of work vehicles, from farm tractors to fire trucks and concrete mixers. For more information, go to www.mcdl.info/keepontruckin.

Senseploration: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. A variety of activities that engage the senses, allowing children to take in new experiences at their own pace. Registration required, call 330-928-2117.

Virtual and Augmented Reality: noon Saturday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Join Mike Welshenbaugh from L2Maker as he presents a series of virtual reality games for participants to try out and explore augmented reality tools available through the Library of Things. Registration is required, call 330-928-2117.

Hoover-Price Planetarium Show “The Universe at Large”: 1 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. 330-455-7043.

Spring Hill Historic Home Tours: 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Monday through September at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Springhill Lane NE, Massillon. $5 adults, $4 seniors and students, ages 5 and under free. For more information, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org.

Lost Kendal Walking Tour: 2 p.m. Saturday beginning at Union Square Park, Parkview Street and Andrew Avenue NE in Massillon. Mandy Altimus Stahl offers this walking tour of the 207-year-old village of Kendal. $7. For tickets, go to http://margyvogt.com.

Annual Festival of Beers at Canal Park: 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. More than 40 different breweries, more than 100 beers, including an Ohio-based section. Tickets include a commemorative sampling glass and 25 sample tickets. There will be live music and food options available throughout the stadium’s concession stands. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the gates. Designated driver tickets are available for $20, which includes a hot dog, chips, unlimited fountain drinks, and a goody bag. For tickets, call 330-253-5153 or go to www.akronrubberducks.com.

The 85 South Show: 6 p.m. Sunday at the Playhouse Square Connor Palace Theatre, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $45-$150. 216-241-6000 or www.playhousesquare.org.

Rubber Stamping Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Make a 12” x 12” size board with Autumn as the theme. All supplies included. Pre-registration is required, call 330-971-8425 or 330-971-8225.

Alliance Vinyl Club: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday at the Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance. Spin your favorite records, learn how to catalog a collection on an online database and share tips for caring for a vinyl collection. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 216.

Author Visit with Terry Pluto: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Brunswick Library, 3649 Center Road. Terry Pluto will discuss his book “The Browns Blues”. For more information, call 330-273-4150 or www.mcdl.info.

MassMu Brown Bag Lunch “The History of Board Games”: 12:10-12:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. David Harding will discuss the origins of board games from ancient times through today’s favorites. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or go to www.massillonmuseum.org.

Carovillese Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Carovillese Club, 570 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. $6 to $8.25. 330-929-6767.

LEGO/Building Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library, 2015 Third St. Ages 5-12 are invited to become master builders. Limited to first 30 participants. 330-928-2117.

A New Adventure Widows and Widowers social group: Wednesday, meets for dinner and conversation. For more information, call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

Friends of Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library Book Sale: 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library, 3512 Darrow Road, Stow. 330-688-3295.

A New Beginning - Dinner and Conversation: 6 p.m. Wednesday. A social group for widows and widowers. For restaurant location and information, 330-745-6239.