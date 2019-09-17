Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory: Through Nov. 2, 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays; 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron. This attraction is regarded as one of the best haunted attractions in the country and among the oldest. $28 Friday and Saturday, $25 Sundays and $28 Halloween night. Tickets available at www.hshlab.com.

Factory of Terror: Through Nov. 2, 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 9 p.m. Sundays; 8-11 p.m. Oct. 31 at 4125 Mahoning Road, Canton. The attraction includes a 55,000-square-foot haunted house snagging a world record in 2014 and its guests walk nearly a mile: another record: to take in all the terrors. Cash price is $28 Fridays and Saturdays, $25 Sunday, add $1 for credit card purchases. 330-455-3327 or http://fotohio.com/.

Carnival of Horrors: Sept. 27-Nov. 2, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays, 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturdays, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 2 at Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. There are four different haunted haunts each with a different theme. Full admission to all four events, $25. Closed Sept. 29 and Oct. 5. 330-644-4473 or www.carnivalofhorrors.com.

A Haunted Evening at the Armory: Oct. 19 at Grays Armory, 1234 Bolivar Road, Cleveland. Includes Haunted Armory Tales & Civil War Ghost Stories by Paul Goebbel. The Armory club rooms will be open for exploration and feature the findings of Syfy Channel’s paranormal investigations. $40-$50. www.eventbrite.com/e/a-haunted-evening-at-the-armory-tickets-69864022171.

Belden Village Mall-O-Ween: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30, Belden Village Mall, 4230 Belden Village St. W., Canton. Let your little goblins trick-or-treat from store to store and meet lots of fun characters including Princesses, FeLeap, Pozzie, and Miss Ohio. For more information, go to www.shoppingbeldenvillagemall.com.

Boo at the Akron Zoo: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct 12 to 27 at the Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave. Non-scary event features festive decorations and lighted displays throughout the zoo and trick-or-treating. Advance tickets are $13 for trick-or-treaters, free for member observers and $10 for nonmember observers. Day of event tickets are $15 for trick-or-treaters, $2 for member observers and $12 for nonmember observers. For more information, call 330-375-2550 or go to www.akronzoo.org.

Boo at the Cleveland Zoo: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 11-27, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way. Bring your kids in costume and enjoy trick or treating, unlimited 4-D Theater movies, carousel and train rides, costumed characters and the monster mash dance party. Member Price: $16 at the gate for members and non-members, Advance tickets are $12 members, $13 non-members. Children under 2: Free. For tickets, go to www.clemetzoo.com.

Boo’seum at the Museum: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Trick-or-Treating through the Museum for the kids, scavenger hunts, Planetarium shorts, science shows, and games. $5 per person, $1 per person for the hayride. For more information, call 330-455-7043 or go to www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-party-at-the-booseum-tickets-49866832037.

Cascade Locks Park Association Loctoberfest: 1-6 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Trailhead, 21 W. North St., Akron. Enjoy a menu crafted by Lock 15 Brewing and guest taps from three local breweries. Live music provided by Wolf Creeque Band and Patty C and the Guys. All proceeds benefit the preservation of the Mustill Store Museum. For more information, go to www.cascadelocks.org.

Community Halloween Extravaganza: 4-9 p.m. Oct. 12 in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls. Trick-or-treating down Front Street, a Halloween art contest, a costume contest, kids activities, DJ and photo booth and a special Halloween edition of Flicks on the Falls showing “Hocus Pocus”. Free. For more information, call 330-971-8225 or go to www.cityofcf.com/calendar/2019-10.

Family Friendly Monster Mash Halloween Dance: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Pavilion. Includes dinner, DJ and dancing, a keepsake photo, and a Halloween treat bag for kids. Pre-registration is required, $12 per person for residents, $14 per person for nonresidents. For more information, call 330-971-8225.

Ghosts of Kendal: 5:30 and 6 p.m. Sept. 28 Tours starts at Union Square, at the corner of Wales Road and Rodman Avenue in Massillon. Hear the stories of inhabitants of Kendal as they come to life just to talk with you. Meet some formerly enslaved people, the best cook in Kendal, a famous sea captain, and many others as they tell stories big and small about life in early Ohio. $8 adults, $5 ages 6-16. For tickets, call 330-833-6749 or go to www.springhillhistorichome.org/ghosts-of-kendal/.

Haunted Cleveland Tours: Three separate Halloween Events: Saturday Luxury Bus Tour from 6:30-11 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. $60 per seat; Thursday Night Ghost Walks from 7:30-9:45 p.m. Oct 3-Nov. 7. $20 per person. Meet for all events at Flat Iron Cafe, 1114 Center St., Cleveland. Ages 13 and older. For reservations, call 440-775-1217.

Hudson Haunted House: Sept. 27-Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and Oct. 31 at Oak Grove Park, 2200 Barlow Road, Hudson. $12 adults, $6 kids under 48”, $6 after 11 p.m. Information, go to www.hudsonhauntedhouse.org.

Lantern Tours of the Ghosts of Zoar: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Tours begin on the steps of the historic Zoar Hotel, 187 Main St., Zoar. Take a haunted stroll through the streets of the village by candlelight. Hear accounts from spirits and visit the sites of the hauntings. $18 per person. Advance reservations required. 330-874-2002 or www.haunted-ohio.com.

The Masque of the Red Death Macabre Masquerade Ball: 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Prospero’s well-dressed guests will enjoy food, drink and revelry as Theresa Rose and The Dearly Departed perform live at 8 p.m. in the Grand Lobby. Dancing on the Civic Theatre stage begins at 9 p.m. Throughout the evening, revelers will encounter unexpected artistic “happenings” from dancers, musicians, tattoo artists, jugglers, instrumentalists, Tarot Card Readers, and many other performance artists. 21 and over. $75 admission. 330-253-2488 or www.ticketmaster.com.