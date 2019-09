JAZZ

Aaron Parks Trio featuring Billy Hart and Ben Street: 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $30 for 7 p.m. show, $20 for 9 p.m. show. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Ava Preston: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $10. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

“Salsa & Bachata Thursdays” Latin Dance Party”: 8 p.m. Thursday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Pianist John Perry: 5:30 p.m. Friday, BLU Plate, 45 E. Market St., Akron. www.blujazzakron.com.

The Claudettes: 8 p.m. Friday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $15. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Miles Okazaki: WORK: 8 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Sherena Wynn: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. With David Thomas Group. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Jazz Jam Session: 11 p.m. Friday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. Free. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Phil Denny & JJ Sansaverino: 8 p.m. Saturday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. $25 ($10 student with ID). 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Beauty Slap: 9 p.m. Saturday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Jack Schantz and Barbara Rosene: 7 p.m. Sunday, Crown Point Ecology Center, 3220 Ira Road, Bath. $45. 330-668-8992, ext. 106 or www.crownpointecology.org.

Steve Lehman Trio: 7 p.m. Sunday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

DanJo Jazz Orchestra: 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Venice Café, 163 W. Erie St., Kent. 330-968-4603 or http://venicekent.com.

Jazz Tuesdays: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Massillon Senior Center, 39 Lincoln Way E. Free. 330-832-9831, ext. 311.

Ernie Krivda Fat Tuesday Big Band: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $20. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Massillon Dixieland Jazz Band: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Massillon Senior Center, 39 Lincoln Way W. www.massillonlibrary.org.

Lippel/Plank/Bruce Trio: 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $15. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.

Guest Jazz Vibraphonist Jerry Tachoir: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.

“BLU-esday Tuesday” Blues Jam: 8 p.m. Tuesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Joe Hunter: 7 p.m. Wednesday, BLU Jazz+, 47 E. Market St., Akron. Free. 330-252-1190 or http://blujazzakron.com/shows.

Alex Bevan: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nighttown, 12387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights. $15. 216-795-0550 or www.nighttowncleveland.com.

Karuna Duo: 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Music Settlement’s Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Ohio City, Cleveland. $20. 216-421-5806, ext. 186.