Vincent Vinay, Barberton City School District, Barberton Middle School eighth-grader

Vincent leads by positive example at Barberton Middle School. He is very involved at school and has taken on many leadership roles. He can always be counted on to make decisions and to be a positive role model for his fellow students.

Madalyn Lagasse, Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, Highland Elementary School fourth-grader

Madalyn always puts others first. She is a helper not only in her classroom but in the entire building. She looks out for others and jumps in whenever she can. She is kind and compassionate. She leads by example. She is a fine example of the caliber of student at Highland.

Madison Knox, Springfield Local Schools, Schrop Intermediate sixth-grader

Madison is a caring and compassionate young lady. She always has kind words for others. She is respectful to her peers and adults in the building. She is a true example of a kid with character.

Aliana Reed, Springfield Local Schools, Young Elementary School third-grader

Aliana deserves to be recognized for her amazing attitude and her dedication to making school an amazing place. Aliana works hard in the classroom and is a friend to everyone. She wears a smile wherever she goes and is always eager to help. She displays her leadership skills by serving on the "Masters of the Morning" announcement crew and also connects with the community as she presented with other students at the local Springfield Township Women's Club meeting. She is full of energy and enthusiasm and a joy to be around.

Tyler Sablack, Twinsburg City School District, Wilcox Primary School first-grader

Tyler works hard every day to make good choices, be a kind friend and complete his work. Tyler lives by the Wilcox Pledge that reminds everyone in the school community to “be responsible, respectful, caring and safe.” At school, you will often see Tyler helping other students in the classroom. This summer, Tyler volunteered with his mother during PTA building tours. Tyler also helped to set up bulletin boards and school supplies for when staff and students returned. These are just a few of the reasons why Tyler is a true “Kid of Character.”

Cooper McCutcheon, Hudson City Schools, East Woods Elementary student

Cooper has stood out among his peers by demonstrating strength, perseverance and leadership at school and at home. He inspires his peers and school staff with his openness and kindness.

Ava Bogniard, Hudson City Schools, East Woods Elementary fifth-grader

Ava is kind to others and shows tremendous determination; she does not allow any obstacles to get in her way. Ava makes East Woods a better place by consistently modeling a positive and caring attitude.