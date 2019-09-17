Allante Simmons, third grade

School: Samuel Bissell Elementary School

School district: Twinsburg City Schools

Residence: Twinsburg

Age: 8

Parent: Denise Walters

What led to Allante being nominated: Allante Simmons, a third-grader in Joslyn Rohwedder’s class, showed true character the first week of school by assisting a second-grader, who was lost, to class. Allante saw the second-grader in distress and approached the student, asking if he could help out. When the second-grader told Allante he was lost, Allante escorted the pupil to class. What a true act of kindness!

Please tell us why you performed your act. What made you act with character? He noticed a student needed help and wanted to help out.

What is your favorite book, TV show or video game? Favorite book: "Minecraft." Favorite TV show: "The Dragon Prince." Favorite video game: "Minecraft."

What do you want to be when you grow up? Inventor

If you could change one thing about your school, what would it be? Everyone play nice together at recess.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world? Super speed — to stop bad guys, and give everyone powers to do good things in the world.