Sophia Orzech, seventh grade

School: Barberton Middle School

School district: Barberton

Residence: Barberton

Age: 13

Parents: Kerri and Dan Orzech

Sibling: Olivia Orzech, 16



School Activities: Cool 2 B Kind, Dungeons & Dragons, Garden Club, Student Council, seventh-grade band, Book Club, National Junior Honors Society, PANDA (Prevent And Neutralize Drug & Alcohol abuse) and Drama Club.



Favorite book: "Harry Potter"



What you want to be when you grow up: A doctor



If you could change one thing about your school, what would it be? I would start school later in the day. Multiple studies have shown that teens need a good amount of high quality sleep, but students usually don’t get the amount needed. Ideally, teens would start school at 11 a.m. but we all know that isn’t possible. A 9 a.m. start time, however, is doable and leaves plenty of time for after-school activities. Or I would decrease summer vacation. Instead of the normal two-month break, start school up in August, give a week off in early October, and a week off in early May. It will still give students a break, but will save two weeks of lost class time overall. Not even counting that students will retain more information in a month off than two months off. Plus, I would just change it to year-round school.



If you could have a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world? I would choose super speed because that way if someone needed to get to a hospital and there was a traffic jam, I could get them to a hospital quickly.