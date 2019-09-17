THURSDAY

Water and Its Waterlife: Learn about the seen and unseen animals that live in and around out waterways, 2-3:30 p.m. Bike & Hike Trail, State Route 91 Lot, 130 N. Main St., Munroe Falls. 330-865-8065.

Mushroom Hike: Join a naturalist on a hike to discover which mushrooms are out this time of year, 6 p.m. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 330-865-8065.

Gorge Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. Hike leader Billy Stacy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Hoover Community Recreation Complex Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at 1325 E. Maple St., North Canton. Hike leader Lola Bender. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Jackson Community Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will walk 4 or 5 laps at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 7660 Fulton Drive NW, Massillon. Hike leader Patty Sheppard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

FRIDAY

Homeschoolers – Amazing Ants: Ages 11-14. Discover what makes ants so unique and learn how to make an ant farm, 1-3 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Hawk Hike: Scout Summit Lake for birds of prey, 3 p.m. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Summit Lake Trailhead, 390 E. Crosier St., Akron. 330-865-8065.

After School Adventures – Life Under Logs: Discover insects, reptiles and amphibians under logs while hiking with a naturalist, 5 p.m. Firestone Metro Park, Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Nimisila Rim Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 4929 Christman Road. Hike leader Jim Welling. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

SATURDAY

Annual Creek LEAP: This year the LEAP – which stands for Litter Elimination, Awareness, and Prevention – will be held along Stadium, Monument, and Waterworks parks, 8:30 a.m. Meet in the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum Auditorium, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Advance registration requests, call Lynette Reiner at 330-455-7043.

Dog Hike & Breakfast: Participate in a dog-friendly hike, then enjoy a breakfast prepared by volunteers and a special treat for your pup, 8-10:30 a.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Bathhouse & Pheasant Run Area, 5000 Hametown Road, Norton. Participants are asked to contribute to the feast. All dogs must be on a leash. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Mushroom Hike: Hike to discover which mushrooms are out this time of year, 10 a.m. to noon. Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Road, Hudson. 330-865-8065.

Beginner Stand-Up Paddleboarding: Certified instructor and a naturalist will guide you in paddleboarding, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Boathouse, 5171 S. Medina Line Road, Norton. Ages 13-17 must be with a adult participant. $15 per person. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Nature Art for Teens: Teens ages 13-17 are invited to join an interpretive artist for lessons in nature inspired art, 12:30-2:30 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. Advance registration required, call 330-865-8065.

Raptors Up Close and Personal: See live birds of prey on the hand and learn about these fascinating animals, 1-2 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Mogadore Reservoir Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 8-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 2578 State Route 43, Mogadore. Hike leader Elisabeth. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Maple Highlands Trail/Buckeye Trail Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hike 8-miles at 10 a.m. Meet at 12700 Chardon-Windsor Road, Chardon. Hike leader Bill and Ann Warren. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Wooster Memorial Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hike 5-miles at 10 a.m. Meet at 5197 Silver Road, Wooster. Hike leader Ann Dolvin and Deb Withnell. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

SUNDAY

Butterflies, Spiders and Bugs – Oh My!: Join a naturalist on the trail in search of butterflies, spiders and lots of other bugs, 1-3 p.m. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road, Springfield Township. 330-865-8065.

End of Summer Hike: Walk through fields and woods and back along the lake on this scenic hike, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Silver Creek Metro Park, Big Oak Area, 5199 Medina Line Road, Norton. 330-865-8065.

Sand Run Metro Park Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 1400 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. Hike leader Kincaid Early. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Sippo Lake Exploration Gateway Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 2 p.m. Meet at 5710 12th St. NW, Canton. Hike leader Jane Shurtz. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Nature For Families: Celebrate the end of summer and usher in the fall season, 2 p.m. Morgan Park, 8828 State Route 44, Ravenna. www.co.portage.oh.us/portage-park-district/events/32303.

MONDAY

Pawpaw Appreciation Night: Learn the benefits of the Pawpaw, Ohio’s state native fruit, sample its flavor and take a short walk to visit a pawpaw tree, 6 p.m. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 330-865-8065.

Station Road Bridge Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 7-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 13513 Station Road, Brecksville. Hike leader Kathy. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Me & My Dog Hike Metzger Park: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 1420 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville. Hike leader Karla Bedard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

TUESDAY

Hudson Plaza Leisure Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 4-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 134 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson. Hike leader Roy Kress. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Butterbridge Road on the Towpath Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 5400 Block of Butterbridge Road NW. Hike leader Patty Sheppard. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

McKinley Monument Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 3-mile hike at 5:30 p.m. Meet at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Hike leader Marilyn Shaheen. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.

Preserve Peek – Kent Bog Expansion: A "peek" into the Kent Bog Expansion property, 5:30 p.m. Kent Bog Expansion, 795 Howe Road, Kent. 330-813-8023.

WEDNESDAY

All About Raptors: Come for a talk about the predatory birds spotted at Liberty Park, 7 p.m. Liberty Park, Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Road, Twinsburg. 330-865-8065.

Freedom Trail/Tallmadge Hike: Akron Metro Parks Hiking Club will hold a 6-mile hike at 9:30 a.m. Meet at 245 Northeast Ave., Tallmadge. Hike leader Chris Tiedemann. For more information, go to www.akronhikers.org.

Petros Park Hike: The Hilltop Hikers will hold a 5-mile hike at 6 p.m. Meet at 3519 Perry Drive SW, Canton. Hike leader Margie Baker. 330-606-8471 or www.hilltophikers.org.