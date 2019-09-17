POPULAR

THURSDAY

Thursday Night Music Club presents Katy Robinson: 5 p.m. Hale Farm & Village, www.halefarm.org.

Rancid: doors open 5:30 p.m., with Pennywise, The English Beat and Angel Du$t. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Mike Wendt: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Guess Who: 7:30 p.m., $35-$80. Stambaugh Auditorium, www.stambaughauditorium.com.

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: 8 p.m., $13 in advance, $18 day of show. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Bad Hooks & Uptight Sugar: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Frank Gambale Band: 8 p.m., with Dennis Chambers, Sean Wayland & Mike Pope, and CuDa Sheif CuDa, $25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Chris Pureka: 8 p.m.,with The Harmaleighs, $15-$18. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Cadillac 3: 8:30 p.m., $28. Thirsty Cowboy, www.thirstycowboys.com.

FRIDAY

Kamelot: doors open 6:45 p.m., with Sonata Artica. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Emo Night with DJ Bowser: 7 p.m., $8-$10. The Outpost Concert Club, www.songkick.com/venues/91887-outpost-concert-club.

Hard 2 Handle: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Rascal Flatts: 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $35. Blossom Music Center, www.ticketmaster.com.

Mo’ Mojo: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Michael Kelsey: 8 p.m., $25. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Mavis Staples: 8 p.m. Playhouse Square KeyBank State Theatre, www.playhousesquare.org.

The Choir: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Band of Skulls: 8 p.m., with Demob Happy, $25. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Ben Pirani: 8:30 p.m., with Thee Affections, $13-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Summit presents BRASKO: 9 p.m., with Diamond Kites and LVRBOY, $10. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

SATURDAY

Lacey Sturm: 7 p.m., $20. Musica, www.celebrityetc.com/musica/.

Poison Tribute: 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Outpost Concert Club, www.songkick.com/venues/91887-outpost-concert-club.

Everette: 7 p.m., $6. Thirsty Cowboy, www.thirstycowboys.com.

Brass Band of the Western Reserve present Curtain Up!: 7 p.m., $15 adults, $12 seniors, students free. Medina Performing Arts Center, www.bbwesternreserve.org.

Toronzo Cannon: 7 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

The Indigo Girls: 8 p.m., with Lucy Wainwright Roche, $35-$59. The Akron Civic Theatre, www.akroncivic.com.

Swizzle Stick Band: 8 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Iris DeMent: 8 p.m., $30. The Kent Stage, www.thekentstage.com.

Pavilion @ The Inn presents Rumors: 8 p.m. Pavilion at the Aurora Inn, www.ticketor.com/pavilion.

Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles: 8 p.m., $20-$29.50. MGM Northfield Park, www.ticketmaster.com.

Michael Stanley & The Resonators: 8 p.m., $43.50-$65. The Lorain Palace Theatre, www.ticketmaster.com.

Ward Davis: 8 p.m., with Charles Wesley Godwin, $20-$60. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Paper Morning: 8:30 p.m., with Funk Worthy and King Buu, $10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Tropical Cleveland Flag Party: 11 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

SUNDAY

Patsy Cline Brunch with Rachel & The Beatnik Playboys: Noon. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Akron Chapter Ohio Country & Western Music Association presents The Along The Way Band: 1 p.m. Eagles 555, www.graylamb.com/chap-akron.php.

Bob Blyer’s Meadowbrook Big Band: 4 p.m., free. North Canton Community Christian Church.

Social Repose: 6 p.m., $15. The Outpost Concert Club, www.songkick.com/venues/91887-outpost-concert-club.

Berlin: 7 p.m., $30. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

Dweezil Zappa: 8 p.m. Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, www.musicboxcle.com.

Upstate: 8 p.m., with Maura Rogers, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

The Detroit Cobras: 8 p.m., with The Venus Flytraps, $18-$20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

MONDAY

Roots of American Music presents Bluegrass Jam: 7:30 p.m. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Ritt Momney: 8 p.m., with Shane T and Jacob Boarman, $8-$10. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

TUESDAY

Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons: doors open 5:30 p.m., with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

The Blasters: 8 p.m., with Jack Fords, $17-$20. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Rose of the West: 8 p.m., with Locate S,1 and Soft Copy, $10-$12. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.

Andrew Bird: 8 p.m., with Madison Cunningham, $36.50-$56.50. Masonic Auditorium, www.masoniccleveland.com.

WEDNESDAY

Joe Rollin’ Porter: 7 p.m., free. Water Street Tavern, www.waterstreettavern.com/music.

Little Steveo’s Blues Duo: 7 p.m. The Galaxy Restaurant, www.galaxyrestaurant.com/Events.aspx.

Daniel Caesar: 7 p.m., with Koffee, $35. House of Blues Cleveland, www.ticketmaster.com.

YFN Lucci: doors open 7 p.m. Agora Theater & Ballroom, www.agoracleveland.com/events.

Zydeco Kings: 7:30 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, https://jillysmusicroom.com.

Chris Duarte: 8 p.m., with Ray Flanagan Trio, $12-$15. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, www.beachlandballroom.com.