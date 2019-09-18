As we hurtle into hayride, apple-picking, maze-maneuvering and Halloween season, here are some fun events and activities to add to your fall calendar.

Football (corn)field

Mapleside Farms in Brunswick is kicking off its fall season with a Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield-inspired corn maze. The maze covers 7 acres and is open for daily tours and special events including wine tasting tours.

“John Dorsey said he wants to awaken the sleeping giant and that’s exactly what Baker, Myles, Odell and really the entire team is doing,” said Greg Clement, owner of Mapleside Farms. “It was an easy decision when it came time to pick this year's theme for our corn maze. The hard part was fitting someone larger than life into a 7-acre corn maze.” 294 Pearl Road, Brunswick. www.mapleside.com.

Tchaikovsky's back

The original concert was snowed out in January but acclaimed conductor Benjamin Zander will be back Saturday to open the Akron Symphony Orchestra season, leading Tchaikovsky's masterful Fourth Symphony. The concert will include guest pianist Alexander Korsantia playing Prokofiev’s popular Piano Concerto No. 3. Tickets are $25-$60, or $12.50-$30 for students. www.akronsymphony.org, 330-535-8131. (For more on the new season, see Page 17.)

New digs, same creeps

Akron's biggest Halloween Party is now Stow's biggest Halloween Party. The 24th annual DeBord Halloween Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at Oregon Trail Park, 2905 Graham Road, Stow. The party started as a neighborhood gathering in Akron and continued to grow each year before moving to an Akron park and eventually Derby Downs last year.

The free all-day party celebrating all things Halloween features bands, wrestlers, kid-friendly activities and food, along with appearances by local celebrities, including horror flick host Lil' John from WJW TV-8. Festivalgoers are encouraged to wear costumes to the party. www.debordhalloweenfestival.com.

Harvest time

Fall means harvest time and there's no better place to experience the good ol' days than visiting a working historic farm in Bath. Hale Farm & Village will host its annual Hale Harvest Festival over two weekends: Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 12-13. Visitors will get a taste of life on the farm before tractors and modern equipment in the Cuyahoga Valley. There will be an apple cider press, a pumpkin patch, apple butter making, musicians, wagon rides, food and a visit from Johnny Appleseed. $10 for adults; $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. www.wrhs.org/plan-your-visit/hale-farm.

Poll and Pace

For a concert that's about as Akron-centric as it gets, Tuesday Musical will produce "Akron Legends of Jazz and Dance," featuring Verb Ballets and the Chamber Music Society of Ohio, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St. The event celebrates Akron legends Heinz Poll, founder of the Ohio Ballet, and jazz pianist/composer Pat Pace.

Akron flutist George Pope has spearheaded the collaboration, which will include a re-choreographed version of Pace's "Excursions,'' which the Ohio Ballet performed in 1982. Also on the program will be Poll's 1993 "Rococo Variations," featuring dancers in the original Ohio Ballet costumes and solo cellist Nathan Walhout of Houston. $45, or free for students. www.tuesdaymusical.org.

Monster mash

Check out not just one monster story but two, right in time for Halloween, with "Dracula" and "Frankenstein" at Ohio Shakespeare Festival. They'll run in repertory Oct. 11-26 at Greystone Hall, 103 S. High St.

"Frankenstein: Laboratory Production," an original script by Joe Pine and Sarah Coon, will run at 8 p.m. Oct. 11, 19 and 25. In the classic horror story of Dr. Frankenstein and his monster, brilliant, idealistic, young scientist Frankenstein discovers the source of life itself. But soon, his dream becomes a nightmare.

"Dracula," which runs at 8 p.m. Oct. 12, 18 and 26, is adapted by Pine. Jonathan Harker travels to Transylvania on business to meet a mysterious count. Little does he know that this journey will set into motion a horror that he and his family have never dreamed possible. $15-$20. www.ohioshakespearefestival.com, 888-718-4253.

Trick or treats

The Akron Zoo's Boo at the Zoo kicks off Oct. 12 and runs Saturday and Sundays through Oct. 27. The not-so-scary affair lets kids trick-or-treat at 12 different themed stations throughout the zoo. Tickets for the popular event are $15 for trick-or-treaters and $12 for observers. Kids and kids at heart are encouraged to wear costumes. www.akronzoo.org.

Dion doings



Celine Dion is an icon of pop, fashion and fabulosity, which isn’t even a real word. Dion is back in American arenas, after taking about a decade off, with her Courage Tour. The Québécois queen’s tour hits Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 18, a full month before the release of her 12th English-language album “Courage.” You may not be able to sing along to the new tunes, but Dion’s got plenty of big-time hits for her Ohio fans to mouth along to. Tickets start at $49.5. www.rocketmortagefieldhouse.com

Zaza goes dark

Cleveland uber-guitarist and composer Neil Zaza apparently likes a good scare. The guitarist and solo artist who has a flair for the dramatic is bringing his Halloween-themed show, "Neil Zaza’s One Dark Night: A Rock Symphony of the Macabre," back to the Akron Civic Theatre on Oct. 19. Zaza will be accompanied by a string orchestra along with his rock band, and will feature a surely macabre multimedia experience making songs by Beethoven, Mozart and others extra spooky. Also joining Zaza are singer Tim “Ripper” Owens and Verb Ballets. $25-$35. Akron Civic Theatre Box Office (182 S. Main St.), 330-253-2488, www.akroncivic.com.

Get psyched

The Canton Palace Theatre is a great old place to see an old film. On Oct. 25, the venerable theater will have a great double feature from the master of tension and fear, director Alfred Hitchcock. The films: “The Birds,” starring Tippi Hendren and Rod Taylor, followed by Hitchcock’s best known and highly influential film “Psycho,” featuring one of the most iconic and imitated scenes in cinema, starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and showtimes are 6 p.m. for "The Birds" and 8:15 p.m. for "Psycho." $5 per movie, $8 for both. www.cantonpalacetheatre.org.

It's a first

Baldwin Wallace University will present the academic premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots." The co-production between the Conservatory of Music's musical theater program and the department of theater and dance, runs Nov. 12-24. Kleist Center for the Arts, 95 E. Bagley Road, Berea. The show, directed by Victoria Bussert, features a score by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein.

In this story, Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's ailing shoe factory. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. Double cast as Lola are Nick Drake and Gordia Hayes; as Charlie, Charlie Ray and Andrew Faria; as Nicola, Nadina Hassan and Caroline Didelot; and as Lauren, Kailey Boyle and Sydney Howard.

Beacon Journal reporters Craig Webb, Kerry Clawson and Malcolm X Abram contributed to this story. For more on upcoming fall events, go to www.ohio.com/entertainment.