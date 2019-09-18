Farmers’ Market in the Falls: 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 4 at High Bridge Glens Park, 1817 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. There will be live performances from a different local band each week. For a complete list of vendors and special events, go to http://farmersmarketinthefalls.weebly.com/.

National Public Lands Day Cuyahoga River Cleanup Project: Sept. 28. Volunteers will clean up litter and debris along the river in two locations: River Front Park, 2641 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, and Water Works Park, 2025 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Volunteers will meet at River Front Park at 9 a.m. and at Water Works Park at 10 a.m. Cleanup tools and supplies will be provided for volunteers. Lunch will be provided at the Little Stone Shelter about 12:30 p.m. Registration is required. To volunteer, call 330-971-8208 or email mcclearyrm@cityofcf.com by Sept. 26.

Educational Woods Walk for Tree Management: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at 7904 King Road, Ravenna. Two woodland walks led by Fred Ahrens to learn how long-term woodland management can be applied to manage land for multiple uses and benefits. For more information, call Fred at 330-206-1606.

Barberton Mum Fest 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29 at Lake Anna Park, 615 W. Park Ave., Barberton. Includes potted mum sale, entertainment, arts and crafts, food, water ski shows, kids place and more. For more information, go to www.cityofbarberton.com.

Honey Bees Vs. Bumble Bees: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Towner's Woods Park, 2264 Ravenna Road, Kent. Master Gardener and volunteer naturalist Denny Reiser will discuss the life cycles of honey bees and bumblebees and how their role as pollinators are different. Also, learn how fall garden care and spring garden plantings can help bees. For more information, go to www.co.portage.oh.us/portage-park-district/events/32373.

Stark County Master Gardeners Fall Into Garden Clean-Up: 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at the University of Mount Union's Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center, 16146 Daniel St., Minerva. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.

Stark County Master Gardeners Great Gardening Tools: 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at Anderson’s in the Village, 97 Canal St. W., Navarre. http://osustarkmg.org/calendar-2/.