But maybe if you go cheap on the coat you can take the extra money and head to BLU Jazz+ and spend an evening with the Claudettes.

The Chicago quartet of singer Berit Ulseth, bandleader-pianist-vocalist Johnny Iguana, bassist-guitarist-vocalist Zach Verdoorn and drummer Michael Caskey, is an odd and cheeky unit. The title of their 2018 album, “Dance Scandal at the Gymnasium!,” the band’s fourth, gives you an idea of their sense of humor. It was produced by Mark Neill, who recorded the Black Keys’ “Brothers” album, giving the record a bit of a retro edge.

The band’s first few albums were primarily showcases for Iguana’s impressive piano prestidigitation. But with the addition of Ulseth’s vocals — which sometimes sound as if they were dropped in from a 1990s shoegaze band — the group is more song-oriented.

Tunes such as the old-school rockin’ and rollin’ of “Taco Night Material,” the thumping indie rock of “Don’t Stay With Me,” the funny uptempo blues of “Naked on the Internet (“You should know if you’re a movie star/telephoto lenses work from very very far!”) and the ballad “Pull Closer To Me” all add up to a fun musical amalgam driven by Iguana’s rollicking bluesy piano.

Staple of soul

On Friday evening, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will hold its inaugural Rock Hall Honors concert and the first honoree is soul legend Mavis Staples.

The legendary singer was inducted with her family band, the Staples Singers, in 1999 and she and her brother Pervis are sadly the only surviving members of that wonderful group.

Staples, 80, has had a late career resurgence in the past decade or so with the help of fellow Chicagoan and Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy, who produced her Grammy-winning 2010 album “You Are Not Alone.” Tweedy has produced most of her recent records and recorded songs written by other artists, including Ben Harper, Nick Cave, Neko Case and Merrill Garbus (aka Tune-Yards and Tweedy).

Harper wrote and produced her strong 2019 album, the soulful, gospel-infused, socially conscious “Livin’ On a High Note.” Among the folks performing with Staples will be singer-songwriter and 2004 rock hall inductee Jackson Browne, Taylor Goldsmith (frontman for the indie folk-rock band Dawes) and singer-songwriter Valerie June. Staples recorded June's “High Note." She will perform at the State Theatre in Cleveland.

Rascals close Blossom

Blossom’s 2019 pop season closes this Friday evening with Rascal Flatts. Tickets are $34.25-$91.25. www.livenation.com.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney ain’t the hitmakers they were back in the early aughts when they had a streak of six platinum-selling albums and 22 top 10 country hits, including 10 No. 1 songs. (They also earned the distinction of having the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 since the turn of the century.)

The group’s albums still top or nearly top the charts including the most recent album "Back To Us," released in 2017, which peaked at No. 2. The band also has a loyal fan base that’s bought more than 10 million concert tickets. And that’s all the stats I have on Rascal Flatts.

