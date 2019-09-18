Rose’s Rescue: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tree City Feed, 107 Lake St., Kent. https://rosesrescue.rescuegroups.org/info/calendar.

Secondhand Mutts Meet-Our-Mutts in Chagrin: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Chagrin Pet & Garden Supply, 188 Solon Road, Chagrin Falls. http://secondhandmutts.org/events/.

15th annual Celtic Club St. Pet’s Day Food Donation Drive: Monday through Oct. 6. Donate new dog/cat food and cat litter at any of the Akron fire stations. The donation drive will benefit One of a Kind Pets. For more information, visit oneofakindpets.com, email thecelticclubofohio@yahoo.com, call One of a Kind Pets at 330-865-6200 or the Celtic Club at 330-867-0485 or visit One of a Kind Pets or the Akron Fire Department on Facebook.