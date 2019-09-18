Much of “Ad Astra” takes place in Brad Pitt’s head.

We know this because he provides a lot of narration about his internal musings, and because of the multitude of extreme close-ups director James Gray likes to show us of Brad’s face. (He is actually playing an astronaut named Roy McBride. But, hey, it’s Brad Pitt.)

It’s a nice face. But be warned that there is a lot of self-conscious self-assessing in this film. Audiences thinking “Star Wars” or “Star Trek,” hoping for a special effects-laden, sci-fi spectacular, will need to recalibrate expectations. “Ad Astra” is more Kubrick than Lucas, but in the end it’s something much more earthbound. As grand entertainment, and as an outer space adventure, it never flies high enough.

Set in the “near future,” Pitt’s Roy McBride is recruited for a super-secret mission. His commanders at Space Com want him for two reasons: He is exceedingly cool under pressure and he has a personal connection to something they are trying to thwart. Roy’s father, legendary astronaut Cliff McBride, may have gone rogue on a deep space mission called Project Lima.

Just one problem. Cliff is dead. Or at least that’s what Roy believes.

The Space Com honchos feel differently. They think that a bizarre series of power surges throughout the universe are emanating from Project Lima somewhere in the vicinity of Neptune. Lima launched 30 years ago. Its goal was to find intelligent life, and it was led by Cliff (Tommy Lee Jones, seen in archival video messages). He and his crew have not been heard from in 16 years. Can he still be alive?

Roy journeys first to a Moon base, imagined as a gauche, commercialized mall that has adopted Earth’s worst attributes. Along the way, he is helped by a former colleague of Cliff’s, Col. Pruitt (Donald Sutherland), and eventually takes a long trip to Mars where he will learn more about Project Lima.

Like many epics, “Ad Astra” strives to tackle the larger themes of the tensions between fathers and sons and the need for love and connecting. Roy must process a new set of emotions for the man who was a cold, distant father.

As part of the protocol of his mission, Roy is subjected to several psychological evaluations. Part of his internal life arrives in flashbacks, and we catch brief glimpses of his former wife, Eve (Liv Tyler). It’s clear that she grew weary of Roy’s excessive absences. Loneliness plays a major role in “Ad Astra.” Roy lost a father, Eve lost a lover and the languid weeks of extended space travel are the definition of isolation.

“Ad Astra” has some stirring moments. Roy falls from a giant space antenna and tumbles through the sky. Roy battles bad dudes on the Moon. Roy wrestles a crazed baboon. (Really.)

Pitt delivers an endearing performance. So much of the film is his face, his thoughts, his voice-overs. Following his terrific turn as Cliff Booth, the wry, rascally stunt man in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” this has been a banner year for the actor. (Booth would have told Roy to get over himself and his daddy issues.)

They say that 90 percent of directing is casting, and Gray’s choices serve as salutes to other space films. It’s hard to look at Liv Tyler without thinking of her crying over Bruce Willis in “Armageddon." Then there are the graybeards, Sutherland and Jones, excellent actors, who already played geezers in rockets in Clint Eastwood’s “Space Cowboys.” Perhaps Gray wanted us to use those films as a point of reference?

“Ad Astra” is Latin for “to the stars.” It’s from the phrase “per aspera ad astra,” which means “through hardships to the stars” or “to the stars with difficulty.”

We get to the stars in “Ad Astra,” and it’s difficult.

