HOT TICKET

The Indigo Girls



Where/When: Akron Civic Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $35-$59. www.akroncivic.com.

MOVIE OPENINGS

1. "Ad Astra"

2. "Downton Abbey"

3. "Rambo: Last Blood"

4. "Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles"





QUICK TAKE

Ramblin' Rambo

Multi-talented: Sylvester Stallone has always looked like the polar opposite of a screenwriter, and yet the actor-producer-tough-guy, has written or co-written more than 20 screenplays, including his latest, "Rambo: Last Blood," which hits theaters nationwide Friday.

Fifth outing: The first four films in the Rambo franchise have hauled in nearly $730 million worldwide, and at 73, Stallone is back for more as the Vietnam vet and weapons expert who doesn't have much use for words. This time, John Rambo heads to Mexico to battle a mighty drug cartel.

Career gaps: Stallone is used to long stretches between his iconic film moments. (The first Rambo movie, "First Blood," came out in 1982.) He was nominated for two Oscars for "Rocky" in 1976 (best actor and best screenplay) and did not receive another Oscar nod for 40 years — for best supporting actor in "Creed" in 2016. (The big lug has yet to bring home the gold.)

TOPS AT THE BOX OFFICE

1. "It Chapter Two," $40.7 ($153.8 total)

2. "Hustlers," $33.2 (new)

3. "Angel Has Fallen," $4.4 ($60.3)

4. "Good Boys," $4.2 ($73.3)

5. "The Lion King," $3.5 ($534)

(In millions; boxofficemojo.com)

TRENDING

"Inside Bill's Brain"

Tech genius and mega-billionaire Bill Gates is deconstructed in "Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates," a new three-part documentary that debuts Friday on Netflix. Directed by Davis Guggenheim (an Oscar-winner for "An Inconvenient Truth"), the film follows Gates in his post-Microsoft life as a philanthropist and global problem-solver.

NEW ON NETFLIX

1. "Come and Find Me"

2. "Between Two Ferns: The Movie" (Friday)

3. "Daddy Issues" (Friday)

4. "Fastest Car: Season 2" (Friday)

5. "Sarah's Key" (Saturday)

ON THE COVER

Kids have fun in the Hale Farm hay. Activities for all ages will be offered at Hale Farm's Harvest Festival in October. [Nancy Balluck/Hale Farm & Village]



