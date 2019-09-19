When some television shows transition to the big screen they feel obligated to inject new characters and cook up grand adventures on a larger, cinematic scale. Others stay in their lane, remaining faithful to the tone and tempo of the original show.

“Downton Abbey,” the new motion picture based on the beloved PBS series, adheres to the latter model, and quite successfully. Fans of the TV show can be assured that rather than reinventing itself for theaters, “Downton” has remained as steady and starched as Carson’s collar. Think of it as an extended episode of the series that plays to its strengths.

Those strengths include the great Maggie Smith as the sharp-tongued Dowager Countess, Michelle Dockery as the demanding and commanding Lady Mary, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley (aka Lord Grantham) and writer-creator Julian Fellowes.

Fellowes rounded up his wonderful cast, and they all fall easily into their old roles. Not such a stretch, considering the series said farewell only four years ago.

Mrs. Patmore and Daisy (Lesley Nicol and Sophie McShera) are still puttering and jabbering in the kitchen, Anna (Joanne Froggatt) is still the best lady’s maid in England. Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan) is running the household staff while her husband, longtime butler Carson (Jim Carter), is retired, and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), last seen as finally landing some long-elusive happiness, remains (for the most part) happy.

It’s 1927, and the big news at is that King George V and Queen Mary are coming to Yorkshire for a visit. Fellowes and director Michael Engler cleverly open the proceedings by tracing the path of the announcement-bearing envelope from palace desktop to mailbag to train car to truck to motorcycle to footman to butler to his lordship.

The journey plays out to the sounds of composer John Lunn’s iconic, strings-and-piano main theme, which instantly transports us to a time of Aristocratic excess and Downton's buffed banisters, gleaming glassware, shiny silver and sparkling chandeliers.

Ah yes, the lives of the idle rich. While the Crawleys change clothing every two hours, the servants are eternally polishing and primping the estate, bathed in adoring light and framed by sweeping overhead shots by cinematographer Ben Smithard.

The royal visit proves to be a massive undertaking. But the staff soon learns from the snooty palace advance team that hosting the royals also means new furniture and rugs, substitute servants and a fancy French chef. They are told to keep out of sight. Much conflict ensues. Well, Downton-level conflict ensues.

Carson is called out of retirement. A seldom-seen cousin of Lord Grantham’s, Lady Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton), appears and we learn that she is a longtime adversary of the Dowager Countess. This allows the Countess to unleash some classic verbal daggers, corralled at times by her frenemy Isobel (Penelope Wilton). Meanwhile, Tom Branson (Allen Leech), the chauffer-turned-son-in-law-turned-widower gets another shot at love.

Fellowes’ script does a nifty job of juggling multiple subplots and characters, though some inevitably get short shrift. I would like to say something about Elizabeth McGovern as Cora, Lord Grantham’s subdued American wife, but just as in the TV series, she remains an underwritten afterthought.

Cora aside, Fellowes knows his audience and sticks to the formula: Concoct some minor bit of bother ... cut to a look of consternation ... pan to exasperated eye-roll ... insert "Harumph" .... breeze by busy kitchen staff ... show exterior of estate ... have everyone change outfits ... cue Maggie Smith.

Is it predictable? Yes. But it’s also a joyous reunion for devoted fans.

If you’ve forgiven the creators for killing off Lady Sybil (I haven’t) and for running poor Matthew off the road (a nasty farewell) in Season 3, you’ll be content to drift back to that rarefied time of measured manners, elegant gowns and ridiculous rich people rituals, to enjoy a warm cup of Downton tea with some old friends.