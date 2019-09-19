Events

The Chapel in Marlboro: 8700 State Route 619, Marlboro Township. 6 p.m. Sundays. Griefshare is a ministry to individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one, providing help in recovering from loss. Also, 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Celebrate Recovery, a 12-Step recovery program. For more information, call 330-935-0132.

Christ Is the Answer Ministries: 379 E. South St., Akron. 9:09 a.m. Sunday. Christians Education followed by Sunday worship at 10:39 a.m.

Christ Is the Answer Westside Campus Outreach Center: 421 W. Thornton St., Akron. 5:09 p.m. Sunday. Fire-5, “Don’t Let the Fire Go Out” services with speaker the Rev. Michael Day of Legacy International Worship Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Coventry Crossing Christian Church: 552 Swartz Road, Akron. Sunday-Wednesday. National Quartet Convention watch party. Streamed live from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on the overhead monitors. For more information, call the Rev. Randy Brown at 330-338-2423.

First Congregational U.C.C.: 4022 State Route 44, Rootstown. 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Roast Pork Buffet Dinner. For more information, call 330-325-7429.

Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church: 1866 Brown St., Akron. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Holy Ghost Bible study class. Grow in faith from a Ukrainian Catholic perspective. For more information, go to www.hgucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church: 50 N. Prospect St., Akron. 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Architectural Tour open house. Also, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28, DLM Food and Resources Pantry. For more information, go to www.holytrinityakron.org.

Manchester United Methodist Church: 5625 Manchester Road, Akron. 4-6 p.m. Sept. 28. Homemade soup, salad and dessert dinner with fellowship. For more information, call 330-882-4818.

The Morning Star Baptist Church: 1360 Newton St., Akron. 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Annual Men’s Day with speaker Brother Steven May. For more information, call 330-835-8751.

New Exodus Christian Fellowship Church: 1063 S. Arlington St., Akron. Sept. 29. Women’s Day with Breakfast at 9:30 a.m., followed by morning services with the Rev. Stevens, Standing in the Gap Kingdom.

Peninsula Methodist Church: 1575 Main St., Peninsula. 1-4 p.m. Saturday. 150th Church Building Anniversary Celebration picnic. Music, food, fun, and games for all. 330-657-2567.

Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church: 844 Garth Ave., Akron. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 2nd Pastoral Anniversary celebration of the Rev. Timothy J. Wagner, with guest speaker the Rev. Vincent E. Peterson I of Providence Baptist Church, Akron. 330-762-4997.

Queen of Heaven Church: 1800 Steese Road, Green. 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 14. “Journey to Peace Bereavement Support," a ministry of information, consolation, spiritual and emotional support. For more information, call Sue Lyons at 330-499-3937. Also, 11 a.m. Sept. 29, “Bring Your Pets to Mass” outdoor mass with pet blessing, will commemorate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi and his love of animals. 330-896-2345.

Redeemer North Hill UMC Church: 265 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave., Akron. 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Christian Bible Study Class open to anyone interested in learning more about a Christian life style. Also, 11:30 a.m. Fridays, free lunch and clothing store.

St. John the Baptist Church: 1034 Brown St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Purse and jewelry Sale. 330-699-4275.

Saint John Christian Methodist Episcopal Church: 1233 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron. 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible Studies; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, Soup Kitchen; Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Clothing Closet open by appointment; Sunday, Community Fellowship, 10:45 worship service followed by lunch, games, fun and fellowship. 330-864-3060.

St. John Lutheran Church: 550 E. Wilbeth Road, Akron. 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cabbage rolls to go, $3.50 each. To order, call 330-773-4128.

St. Mark Lutheran Church: 158 North Ave., Tallmadge. 5-11 p.m. Saturday. Reverse Raffle, includes dinner and a chance to win $1,000. Tickets are $30. 330-633-3718 or www.stmark-lutheran.org.

St. Matthew Rectory: 2603 Benton St., Akron. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. A Cancer Spirituality Group for those on the cancer journey, those who are facing the diagnosis of cancer or have faced the diagnosis in the past or are interested in exploring and talking about the cancer experience in the context of spirituality. 330-628-5725.

St. Raphael Center: 4365 Fulton Drive NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Lenten Mission Book Study of “Life of Christ” by Venerable Fulton Sheen.

Westminster Presbyterian Church: 1250 W. Exchange St., Akron. 2 p.m. Sept. 29. The Reverend Lydia Neshangwe, from Zimbabwe, International Peacemaker of the Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa, will present a forum. Also, 4 p.m. Sept. 29, Jazz Vespers Worship Service with jazz musicians led by Theron Brown. For more information, go to www.westminsterakron.org.

Performances

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church: 1225 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron. 4 p.m. Sept. 29. The Missionary Society presents Gospel Extravaganza. Featuring the Chosen, the Rev. Derwood Lockett and more. 330-864-6635.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Haitian Youth Choir of Holy Trinity Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti will perform Haitian folk and sacred music. A freewill offering will be accepted. For more information, call 330-836-9327, ext. 20.

