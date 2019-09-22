15th Annual Celtic Club St. Pet’s Day Food Donation Drive: Monday through Oct. 6. Donate new dog/cat food and cat litter at any city of Akron fire station. The donation drive will benefit One of a Kind Pets. For more information, visit oneofakindpets.com, email thecelticclubofohio@yahoo.com, call One of a Kind Pets at 330-865-6200 or the Celtic Club at 330-867-0485 or visit One of a Kind Pets or the Akron Fire Department on Facebook.

Sons of Italy Lodge 685 Fall Card Party and Game Night: 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. Cost is $8 and includes an Italian sandwich, side, chips, dessert and beverage. There will be cash prizes and raffle baskets. Raffle tickets are six for $5. For tickets, call Toni Ross at 330-928-5172.

"Project EAT!” Fall Fundraiser “Eating Your Way Through History”: 6 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Featuring food stations throughout the history galleries highlighting signature foods from each decade of the 20th century, plus a few 19th-century favorites. $30 per person, $25 for museum members.

Magical Theatre Company presents Tuscany on Tusc: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday in the downtown Barberton Arts District on the 500 block of West Tuscarawas. A street festival featuring traditional Italian food, music, beer and wine under the lights. Free admission.

Falls Cancer Club Power of the Purse Bingo: 1 p.m. Saturday at Redeemer Christian School, 2141 Fifth St., Cuyahoga Falls. Attendees will play 12 games of bingo to win designer purses. There will be door prizes. Reservations are $35. For tickets, call the Falls Cancer Club at 330-929-2796 or Molly Costigan at 330-322-2859.

8th annual Friends Fighting Hunger Putt'r Golf Classic: Saturday at the Birdie Shack, 2567 State Route 59, Ravenna. Registration at 1:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m shotgun start. $25 buffet only, $30 golf and buffet, $40 golf, buffet and grill-your-own-steak. For more information, call 330-297-5454.

29th annual Barberton Mum Fest Barberton Beautification Canoe Races: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lake Anna. Participants will canoe from the south shore of Lake Anna, turn around midway, and canoe back to shore. Registration fees are $25 per canoe for the general public, $50 for a nonprofit organization, $75 for a business. The canoes and all equipment will be provided by Barberton Parks and Recreation. For more information, call 330-848-6653 or email Lmclean@cityofbarberton.com.

Cuyahoga Valley Art Center Vibrant Palette Sapphire Anniversary: 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday at Sarah’s Vineyard, 1204 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Including a light lunch, interactive art projects, wine charms, vibrant palette photo station and table top art. Tickets are $50 and $100. For tickets and information, go to www.cvart.org/events/vibrant-palette-celebration-celebrating-85-years/.

A Taste of History: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3 at the National First Ladies Historic Site, 205 Market Ave. S, Canton. Outdoor fundraiser to benefit National First Ladies' Library. Enjoy the open bar and historic tastings, spend time with Ohio first lady Fran DeWine; stroll through the First Lady Garden and interact with historic portrayals of first ladies from Ohio. Music from the harpsichord to modern smooth jazz. Tickets are $75 or $125 for VIP. For tickets, call 330-452-0876 or go to www.firstladies.org.

Harvest Hustle 5K: 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at Canton Harbor High School, 1731 Grace Ave. NE, Canton. Race-day registration is from 8-9:45 a.m. with the 5K at 10 a.m. Cost with shirt $25 adults, $15 youth; cost without shirt $20 adults, $10 youth. Register at https://localraces.com/events/canton-oh/harvest-hustle-5k.

